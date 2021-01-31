EU vaccine news: European media turn against VDL for ‘unforgettable Brexit target’ | Politics | News





The bloc has been accused of an “act of unbelievable hostility” after invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to control the export of beatings to the UK. He was forced to back down when the extent of the outrage in London, Belfast and Brussels became clear, but the political damage had already been done. And European media were quick to condemn the move, which would have effectively created a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, an EU member state.

The German newspaper Die Welt brutalized the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, claiming that she had scored an “unforgettable self-defense goal in Brexit”. He said Ms von der Leyen “was undermining the credibility of the European Union with her actions” and warned that she had damaged good relations with the UK in an attempt to “distract from her own mistakes “. The newspaper said the triggering of Article 16 was “absurd” and reported that EU leaders were “anxious to corner Boris Johnson”. He said the EU had previously closed ranks around the Irish border issue which it now seemed to “completely forget” in its “corona panic”.

Le Monde Français described this decision as “deplorable” and welcomed the decision to abandon the inflammatory decision at the border. The newspaper claimed there was “panic” among EU leaders over its growing problem with vaccine supply and its row with AstraZeneca. He said Ms von der Leyen had “thankfully” given up on invoking Article 16 and warned the EU was “ill-equipped” to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Le Monde said: “It is deplorable that political interests and geopolitical rivalries take precedence over the issue that no one should lose sight of: vaccinating as many people as possible, in Europe and in the rest of the world.” The Irish Times highlighted the “political outcry” sparked by the EU decision while another Irish newspaper, The Journal, noted how Brussels had spread “alarm bells across the political spectrum”. READ MORE: Brexit LIVE: Von der Leyen asked to step down after ‘big mistake’

European diplomats admitted that last night’s decision had been an “error in judgment”. The turnaround came after Boris Johnson expressed his “grave concern” to Ms von der Leyen, who also came under pressure from Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. The EU chief said she had agreed in a “satisfactory way to introduce an export authorization mechanism” for vaccines with Mr Martin, who was reportedly enraged at the initial decision. Ms von der Leyen said she had had “constructive talks” with Mr Johnson. She said: “We have agreed on the principle that there should be no restrictions on the export of vaccines by companies where they fulfill contractual responsibilities.”

He said: “In March 2020, Brexit Boris laid the foundation for successful vaccination: it brought together the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. Your mission: to develop the remedy for Corona together. “Instead of waiting for the EU trash commission, Johnson ordered 30 million doses of vaccine from BionTech / Pfizer on July 20. “The British now vaccinate in stadiums, clinics and doctors’ offices.”







