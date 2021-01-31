PM Modi to deliver speech on the 125th anniversary celebrations of Prabuddha Bharata newspaper





“Prabuddha Bharata” is a monthly Ramakrishna Order journal which was started by Swami Vivekananda. It has been published since 1896 and contains articles on the social and human sciences including themes of historical, psychological, cultural and social sciences. By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi UPDATED JAN 31, 2021 08:14 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Prabuddha Bharata newspaper on Sunday, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) who also said the event was hosted by Advaita Ashrama, Mayavati in Uttarakhand. “Prabuddha Bharata is a special newspaper closely associated with Swami Vivekananda himself. Around 3 pm tomorrow, January 31, will address the 125th anniversary celebrations of this iconic newspaper, PM Modi said on Twitter on Saturday. “Prabuddha Bharata” is a monthly Ramakrishna Order journal which was started by Swami Vivekananda. It has been published since 1896 and contains articles on the social and human sciences comprising themes of historical, psychological, cultural and social sciences. Swami Vireshananda has been editor-in-chief of the journal since August of last year. ‘ Prabuddha Bharata is a special journal closely associated with Swami Vivekananda himself. Around 3 p.m. tomorrow, January 31, will tackle the 125th anniversary celebrations of this iconic newspaper. Watch the program LIVE. https://t.co/f3eLqYK5XJ pic.twitter.com/9OLq0yMr03 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2021 Prabuddha Bharata ‘is considered to be an important medium for spreading the message of the ancient spiritual wisdom of India. It was originally published in Chennai for two years, after which the publishing operation was transferred to Almora, Uttarakhand city. The place of publication was again moved in April 1899 to Advaita Ashrama and the newspaper has published there ever since. Several personalities such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Sri Aurobindo, Netaji Subhas Chandra Sister Nivedita and India’s First Vice-President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan contributed their writings to the journal in the fields of history, psychology, social issues. , Indian culture, etc. A statement from the PMO said Advaita Ashrama is working to make all of Prabuddha Bharata’s archives available online on its website. close







