Sohn: For Donald Trump, choose conviction and not amnesia





The week of February 8 will be here before we know it, and the scheduled impeachment trial of former President and Provocative Commander Donald J. Trump will begin.

Senators have already been sworn in as jurors for this trial. And they – unlike all of us who were mesmerized by the live televised scenes of Trump’s final carnage by the Capitol mob – were in fact present to witness this violence.

Senators were sworn in by Senator Patrick Leahy, the interim president who will preside over the trial in the absence of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Vice President Kamala Harris, on Tuesday. The senators then signed the oath book declaring their intention to serve as impartial jurors.

Almost immediately, Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul brought forward a point of order motion challenging the constitutionality of an impeachment lawsuit against a former president. The Senate voted against – 55-45.

Five Republicans joined all Democrats in opposing the measure. These numbers offer an indication, some experts and politicians say, that Democrats will not get the GOP votes necessary to condemn Trump for inciting the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill.

“I think it’s pretty obvious from today’s vote that it’s extremely unlikely that the president will be convicted,” said Senator Susan Collins of Maine, one of five Republican women who voted. for the trial. “Just do the math.”

It will take two-thirds of senators – 67 votes – to convict, meaning 17 Republicans must cross party lines to rally with Democrats to convict Trump for his role in the mob turmoil that has fiercely targeted lawmakers and Trump Vice President Mike Pence as Congress convened to finalize the election.

If senators condemn Trump, an additional vote to disqualify him from ever again serving in office will require a simple majority.

So do the math. The condemnation requires a dozen more GOP votes than Paul’s trial balloon motion.

We’re not so sure Republicans can be so blind to the damage they threaten if they don’t hold Trump accountable for his myriad of lies that built the platform for violence and insurgency. And we are talking about damage not only to our country, but to the Republican Party as well if these GOP senators choose to embrace what Tory columnist Micheal Gerson dubbed on Monday a “collective amnesia strategy” by the GOP.

Gerson wrote: “Some suggest forgetting the unpleasant past for the sake of national ‘healing’. Others make a slight constitutional argument against the impeachment of a former president (a position that would effectively grant immunity from impeachment to each president during his final months in office, when the opportunity to subvert an election is present. the biggest). “

It is easy to see the GOP withdrawing from memory and responsibility. Just look at the speech and actions of the leader of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy of California. When the violence was fresh, he said that Trump “bears responsibility for [the] attack on Congress by Mafia rioters. More recently, McCarthy said, ‘I don’t believe he provoked it. “

It’s natural to try to erase the memory of unpleasant events, Gerson noted. But that would be disastrous in a constantly threatened democracy. The moment of threat is when we must use the realities of history to help us learn. To help us survive these dangers and futures.

“The Capitol uprising – and the broader attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election – lies like an undigested mass in the womb of our political system. How can we be asked to forget events that we do not have not fully treated? ” Gerson wrote.

Indeed.

As president, Trump – with the broad endorsement of GOP leaders – has systematically attempted to invalidate millions of votes, primarily those from minority voters in the shifting states that gave Joe Biden their electoral votes. When more than 60 lawsuits to that end have failed, and state after state – even Republican-led Georgia – certified the votes cast for Biden, Trump invited a crowd to Washington, stirred resentment from the crowd, and led. that crowd towards Capitol Hill.

Trump urged the crowd to intimidate lawmakers and disrupt a constitutional process, challenged him to “fight,” then refused for hours to intervene as domestic terrorists forced their way inside , smashed windows and kicked out Vice President Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Would Republican senators still want the country to put these events behind it if 20 Capitol Hill police officers had been beaten to death rather than just one? If Pelosi had indeed been tied up and held hostage? If Pence had been murdered ? ” Gerson asked. “At what point would the executive incitement of a violent mob to intimidate the legislature meet the GOP senators’ rigorous sentencing standards? For what similar actions by a Democratic president would they allow the past to be over? The problem here is a general lack of Republican shame. “

There is a lot of shame to be done here. Trump’s shame. The shame of Republicans – and Democrats – who have been too cowardly to oppose increasingly poisoned rhetoric and otherism.

But giving the most controversial president in our history a pass for his radical and blatant rallying of hatred and violence in the name of unity or any other excuse will only strengthen the power of him, of his mob. and others like him – in any party.

Make sure your senators know that you think this should not happen and that Trump should be condemned.

