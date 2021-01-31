Democracy is not a tragedy – Journal





PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan said one of Pakistan’s major problems is the lack of long-term planning. Speaking at a public event, Khan lamented that the requirement to hold elections every five years has led to planning to win the next ballot. He said this five-year election cycle was a tragedy because it was a major obstacle for the government to think about for many years to come. He cited the example of China where leaders could think long term and benefit from the continuity of politics.

The Prime Minister may have diagnosed short-term planning as a critical governance problem, but he is far from the reality when he blames the electoral cycle for it.

Pakistan has experienced continuous regime for a decade at least three times in its history. If continuity were the only criterion for progress, Pakistan would not have been plagued by governance problems and underdevelopment as it is today. The real problem is the lack of political stability which often results from a lack of political legitimacy. These twin threats have wreaked havoc on Pakistani governance structures and continue to create loopholes in new and unique ways.

Mr. Khan may idolize the stable continuity of politics in China, but he may want to remember that Pakistan is a constitutional democracy and is governed under the general umbrella of this consensus document. The tragedy is not that we have a five-year electoral cycle, but that we have not been able to follow it. In seven decades, if only a handful of governments have been allowed to complete their five-year terms, then the problem associated with the lack of continuity that the Prime Minister pointed out lies in the refusal of those in power to let governments complete their five-year terms. years. cycle.

The Prime Minister may wish to dwell more on the factors that prevent long-term planning in order to obtain answers that more fully fit into Pakistan’s constitutional structure. If we are indeed to benefit from continuity and a longer-term vision of governance, we must ensure that elections are held regularly in a free, fair and transparent manner so that stability and legitimacy are anchored in the democratic fabric of our electoral and governance system. .

This structure allows for the kind of continuity Mr. Khan refers to. If a government has done well in terms of performance, citizens can still vote it for another five-year term, allowing it to continue its policies. At the same time, maybe all major political players should agree on some basic economic guidelines that can ensure continuity even as governments change and introduce new policies. A basic minimum consensus on strategic issues would compensate for policy change and ensure continuity to the extent required.

Posted in Dawn on January 31, 2021

