Politics
Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency on January 31, 2021
ANKARA
The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.
– Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey
Turkey has reported more than 6,000 new cases of coronavirus, according to official figures.
The Turkish coastguard rescued at least 48 asylum seekers whose boats had been pushed by Greek coastal authorities into Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea, security sources said.
Turkish security forces “neutralized” three YPG / PKK terrorists in northern Syria, in a protected area near the southern border of Turkey, according to the Ministry of National Defense.
The government has ratified agreements with seven countries in the areas of education, sports and health, according to information published in the Official Journal.
Turkey has expressed support for the position taken by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) against a UN decision to extend the mandate of a peacekeeping mission on the island.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his counterparts from Guinea-Bissau and Senegal in Istanbul.
A joint Turkish and Russian center to monitor a ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia becomes operational in Nagorno-Karabakh.
A total of 46 irregular migrants were detained by Turkish security forces.
Erdogan congratulated the new leader of the ruling party in Germany.
The Turkish gendarmerie arrested a senior official of FETO, the group behind the 2016 coup in Turkey.
– Global COVID-19 Updates
Iran has cleared the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus, with the first shipment due to arrive in Tehran this week.
Algeria has started its vaccination campaign, according to local media.
The EU reversed the decision to apply an emergency clause in the Brexit deal to control vaccine exports to Northern Ireland.
Pakistan has obtained 17 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX program, according to one of the country’s ministers.
January was the deadliest month for the UK as new statistics show that on average more than 1,000 people died every day.
Taiwan has confirmed four local cases, according to the country’s Central Outbreak Command (CECC).
– Other developments
The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) lamented a recent UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on the six-month extension of the mandate of a peacekeeping force in Cyprus.
At least five al-Shabaab militants were killed and several others injured when the Somali army carried out an operation in the southwestern Bay area, according to an army official.
Amnesty International has condemned a “shameful and discriminatory” Houthi decision banning Yemeni women from working in restaurants.
Three activists were killed and one injured during an encounter in the southern district of Pulwama, according to police in Indian-administered Kashmir.
At least 12 security personnel were killed in a suicide bombing claimed by the Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, officials said.
China has launched a second advanced warship built for Pakistan.
At least six civilians were killed in a bomb explosion in northwestern Syria, local sources said.
The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.
