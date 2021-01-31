Captain, Fantastic Tips, Probable XI for Central Punjab Days vs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa





Dream11 team prediction

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Karachi

CEP Team vs KHP My Dream11

Fakhar Zaman (C), Iftikhar Ahmed (VC), Muhammad Akhlaq, Rizwan Hussain, Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Imran Khan

Probably playing XI

Central Punjab: Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Muhammad Akhlaq (sem.), Raza Ali Dar, Saad Nasim (c), Qasim Akram, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Sohaibullah, Mohammad Ali, Ahmed Bashir.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Aamer Azmat, Ifthikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Mohammad Haris (sem.), Khalid Usman (c), Mohammad Wasim, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Imran Khan

Teams:

Central Punjab: Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Saad Nasim (c), Qasim Akram, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ahmed Bashir, Mohammad Ali, Hasan Ali, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Junaid Ali, Ali Shan, Ali Zaryab, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Mohammad Saad, Sohaibullah, Waqas Maqsood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Israrullah, Khalid Usman (c), Fakhar Zaman, Aamer Azmat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Mohammad Haris, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Imran Khan, Mohammad Amir Khan, Irfanullah Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammadshan, Musadiq Ahmed Reed Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Usman Shinwari, Arshad Iqbal

