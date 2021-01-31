Facebook wants you to comment on its Trump ban. Here’s how.





Sources tell FOX Business Charlie Gasparino that investors continue to question Twitter and Facebook’s decision to ban Trump and his allies from platforms.

Facebook’s Supervisory Board is seeking public input regarding the indefinite suspension of former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Facebook chose to return the matter to the board on Jan.21, and the board announced the decision to take up the torch a week later.

A description of the case provided on the council’s website details the removal of two positions during the deadly Jan.6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The first post was a video Trump posted as members of both parties called on him to denounce the riot and urge the crowd to stop. Trump, repeating unsubstantiated claims, said in the video that if he knew that “the election was stolen,” there had to be peace.

“It was a fraudulent election, but we cannot play these people’s game. We must have peace. So go home,” he urged. “We love you. You are very special. You have seen what is going on. You see how others are treated so badly and so badly. I know how you feel. But come home and come home in peace. . “

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Washington. (AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana)

Facebook deleted the post for violating its community standard on “dangerous individuals and organizations.”

In a statement the same day, Trump wrote in a second post: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously viciously stripped of the great patriots who have been treated unfairly for so long. . Go home. With love in peace. “

Facebook deleted this post to the same standard, but did not specifically say which aspect of the policy it violated.

The social media giant then temporarily banned the president’s accounts for 24 hours, before indefinitely suspending his access on January 7.

THE FACEBOOK SUPERVISORY BOARD TO REVIEW THE TRUMP BAN DECISION

Facebook has yet to clarify the nature of the restrictions against Trump, but cited the use of their platform “to incite a violent insurgency against a democratically elected government.”

The board noted in the post descriptions that Facebook said the decision to suspend Trump was “taken under extraordinary circumstances” but that they believed it was “necessary and fair” by their community standards. .

What’s left for the board – and the public – to determine is whether the tech company was indeed right to take action.

In addition, Facebook asks for “observations or recommendations on suspensions when the user is a political leader”.

“We believe our decision was necessary and fair,” Nick Clegg, Facebook vice president of global affairs and communications, said in a statement. “Given its importance, we believe it is important that the board review it and decide independently on whether it should be upheld.”

Developed to be Facebook’s “Supreme Court”, the Supervisory Board – which was formed last year – announced its first decisions on five cases on Thursday.

In four of the five cases they looked at, they overturned Facebook’s decisions to remove content related to multiple issues.

In order to reach fair conclusions, the group of 20 valued comments from the general public.

“The Board is committed to bringing diverse third-party perspectives to the case review process,” they explain on their website. “Through our public comment process, we invite subject matter experts and other interested groups to share relevant information that can help the Supervisory Board deliberate on specific cases.”

“We recognize the level of interest in our case regarding former US President Trump,” they wrote in a series of tweets on Friday. “We encourage individuals and organizations to share their ideas through our public comment process …”

In order to submit a comment, interested parties must meet several requirements, including being written in English, no more than 2 pages in Times New Roman 12pt font, resolving in-game issues, including a full name and / or organization, and meet a deadline set.

The Supervisory Board deadline for bringing this matter forward is Monday, February 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

