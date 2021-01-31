Demonstration in front of the Chinese Embassy in France against the brutal murder of a Tibetan monk in a Chinese prison









ANI |

Updated: Jan 31, 2021 10:29 AM IS

Paris [France], January 31 (ANI): The Tibetan community organized a demonstration in front of the Chinese embassy in Paris to protest the death of the Tibetan monk Tenzin Nyima, who died as a result of beatings and torture in a Chinese prison.

The 19-year-old monk died from beatings and “torture” in a Chinese prison in Kardze prefecture, Sichuan, after being released into a coma by his jailers, Radio Free Asia reported.

The protest was organized by Students for Free Tibet on Saturday and protesters called for Tibet’s liberation from Chinese rule, saying they would not be silenced due to China’s oppression. They carried Tibetan flags and placards and waved slogans against the Xi Jinping government.



Although local authorities in Paris have advised organizers to limit their numbers to 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tibetans have defied this advice with more than 100 present at the protest site.



The young monk, Tenzin Nyima (also known as Tamay), was from Dza Wonpo Monastery in Wonpo County, Kandze Prefecture, a Tibetan region of Sichuan Province.

Authorities initially arrested him on November 9, 2019, two days after he and three other Wonpo monks briefly handed out leaflets and shouted slogans calling for Tibet’s independence outside the local government office in Wonpo. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch, a US-based non-governmental organization, said Chinese authorities should hold those responsible for the monk’s “brutal kilin” to account.

“The Chinese authorities have once again turned arbitrary detention into a death sentence. They should hold to account all those responsible for the brutal murder of Tibetan monk Tenzin Nyima, ”said Sophie Richardson, director of China at Human Rights Watch.

Authorities released Nyima in May 2020, but arrested him again on August 11, apparently for sharing news of the arrests online.

Last year in October, prison authorities told his family to pick him up from prison due to his state of health. Tibetans in exile with knowledge of the case said he was unable to speak or move and suffered serious injuries and acute respiratory infection, which they said was due to beatings , malnutrition and ill-treatment in detention, Human Rights Watch said.

On October 9, Nyima was admitted to a hospital in the provincial capital, Chengdu, by which time he lost consciousness. The hospital report obtained by Human Rights Watch said he had been in critical condition for 10 days before being returned to his family.

Treatment provided by the hospital appears to have been delayed until relatives have raised the necessary funds (40,000 RMB or US $ 6,200). After spending several weeks in the hospital, doctors said his injuries were beyond treatment and sent him away.

On December 1, his family managed to get him admitted, still comatose, to a hospital in Kandze prefecture in Dartsedo. Doctors at that hospital also released him on the grounds that his condition was terminally ill. Other evidence seen by Human Rights Watch indicated that he was paralyzed and gravely ill. He died shortly after his relatives brought him home.

The NGO said police and Chinese prison authorities routinely torture and mistreat detainees, and that the situation is particularly dire in ethnic minority areas.

“The Chinese government should order a swift and impartial investigation into the alleged torture of Tenzin Nyima and hold his attackers accountable,” Human Rights Watch said. (ANI)







