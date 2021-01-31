[Cek Fakta] Since when did President Jokowi and his wife convert to Islam? These are the facts





There is a question regarding when President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his wife converted to Islam. This question is circulating on social networks. Novita's Facebook account also uploaded the story on January 29, 2021. The following is complete: "Does anyone know … when surely he and his wife #IRIANA_JOKOWI converted ??" The account uploaded a number of screenshots. The photo shows symbols or practices outside of Islam.





Search: Based on our research, there is no information that Jokowi and his wife ever converted to Islam. In fact, Jokowi and Iriana were known to be Muslims before they were known to the public. Among them, Jokowi married Iriana on December 24, 1986. At that time, their dowry in the form of prayer tools, the Koran and a wedding ring cost Rp 24,000. Nyalla Mattalitti, who is now known as the chairman of the DPD, once said that Jokowi was a Muslim by birth. This statement was made by La Nyalla just before the 2019 presidential election. “Pak Jokowi has since become a Muslim,” La Nyalla said, as Detik.com reported on Thursday, December 13, 2018. La Nyalla’s statement is no different from the confession of Jokowi’s younger brother, Titik Relawati. Titik confirmed this in 2014. “We are all Muslims and have never had other religions,” Titik said, as Merdeka.com reported on Sunday, May 25, 2014. Conclusion: There is no information that Jokowi and his wife ever converted to Islam. In fact, Jokowi and Iriana were known to be Muslims before they were known to the public. Reference: https://news.detik.com/berita/d-4308158/6-kisah-cinta-jokowi-iriana-yang-belum-banyak-orang-tahu

