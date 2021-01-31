Marjorie Taylor Greene, besieged, says she has Trump support





WASHINGTON Repeat. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Georgia) said on Saturday she spoke with former President Donald Trump and had her support, as Republican Party leaders were called on to punish the first-time MP year for his behavior towards his colleagues and his past adoption of far-fetched conspiracy theories. on mass shootings and other contentious matters.

Ms Greene has been criticized by members of both parties for her past comments and reluctance to wear a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including during the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Democrats have called for her to be removed from her committee duties, with some calling for her expulsion, which would require a two-thirds vote.

Had a great call with my all time favorite POTUS President Trump! I am very grateful for his support, she tweeted on Saturday morning. The bloodthirsty media and socialists hate America. Democrats are attacking me now like they always attack President Trump.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Trump declined to comment.

Ms Greene was a strong supporter of Mr Trumps ‘false allegations of electoral fraud and his unsuccessful efforts to block congressional certification of Democrat Joe Bidens’ election victory. Earlier this month, she rode with Mr. Trump on Air Force One in Georgia and appeared on stage with him at a rally for Georgia Senate candidates.

Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) quoted Ms Greenes’ tweet and said: Lies from a feather come together: the absurdity of Marjorie Taylor Greenes and the big lie of a stolen election.

Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) Said he plans to speak with Ms Greene this week.

Mr McCarthy faces competing pressure within the party following Mr Trump’s electoral defeat, made worse by his impeachment trial scheduled for next month over allegations of incitement to the Capitol riot.

Some GOP lawmakers want Mr. McCarthy to send a clear message that lawmakers who embrace conspiracy theories are not welcome, while others stress the importance of staying loyal to Mr. Trump, who continues to enjoy ‘strong popularity among Republican voters.

Ms Greene campaigned with Donald Trump in Georgia earlier this month. Photo: Erik s Lesser / Shutterstock

Ms Greene has angered many lawmakers with her brash approach. She notably refused to wear a mask when lawmakers were forced to shelter in place in the same room when the Capitol was stormed on January 6. Since then, several Democrats have said they tested positive for the coronavirus after spending several hours in the same room. like Ms Greene and other Republicans who refused to wear masks.

I know that many of our members and frankly of the Democratic Caucus arouse a lot of rage and even fear about serving with people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D., Washington), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. , told reporters Thursday. Ms Jayapal said she and her husband both tested positive for the coronavirus after Ms Japayal took refuge in the same room as Ms Greene.

Earlier this month, Ms Greene and first-year Democratic Rep. Cori Bush (D., Mo.) collided in a hallway in the Capitol complex, in which Ms Bush yelled at Ms Greene to put on her mask. The moment was captured on a video which Ms Greene then uploaded. Mrs. Bush then requested that her office be moved to avoid being near Mrs. Greene.

Recently, Ms Greene wore masks on the floor of the house, made for her by a friend, sporting the phrases Censored and molon labe, a classic Greek phrase meaning come and take. [them], a defiant expression used by gun rights advocates.

Ms Greene was controversial before she took office, thanks to numerous comments on social media embracing conspiracy theories. At one point, she had supported QAnon but then distanced herself from this set of far-right theories. In recent days, more videos and comments on social media have surfaced.

Video shows her aggressively following and questioning David Hogg, a student who has become a gun violence prevention advocate following the mass shooting at his school in Parkland, Florida. Archived screenshots of his Facebook posts have revealed references to conspiracy theories involving allegations of organized mass shootings, child sex trafficking and laser beams potentially responsible for the California wildfires.

Ms Greene defended her questioning Mr Hogg as part of her efforts to oppose what she called a radical gun control program, and she said Democrats were targeting her for her political positions .

Some House Republicans are frustrated that Mr McCarthy failed to take tougher steps to prevent Ms Greene from winning her primary even after comments surfaced in which she expressed support for QAnon and made defamatory comments Muslims and others. Records have since surfaced of Ms Greene doubting a plane crashed into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

Mr McCarthy initially called some of Ms Greenes’ comments appalling, and at the end of July he told his GOP opponent Dr John Cowan, a neurosurgeon, that help was on the way, according to one person familiar with discussions. It did not materialize. Mr. McCarthy remained neutral throughout the primary, his spokesperson said. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.) Hosted a Zoom fundraiser for his opponent in late July.

After her first victory, Mr McCarthys’ spokesperson said Ms Greene would sit on committees and be welcomed to the Republican conference if she won in November.

Write to Kristina Peterson at [email protected] and to Andrew Restuccia at [email protected]

