Turkey cracked down on LGBT protesters for ‘ugly attack’ on Islam: details





In a display of intolerance, the Turkish police detained on Saturday, four students for allegedly insulting Islam’s holiest site at Boazii University in Istanbul. According to reports, the development comes after student protesters displayed a work of art showing a rainbow flag (LGBT symbol) next to an image of the Islamic building “ Kaaba ” in Masjid-al-Haram in La Mecca, Saudi Arabia. On Friday, they had hung the work in front of the rector’s office. Protesters also hung another piece of art depicting the mythical half-serpent, half-human character, Shahmaran. Condemning the artwork as a ‘nasty attack’ on Islam itself, the cops detained four students on the “suspicion” of denigrating religious values. While an arrest warrant was issued for two students, the other two were placed under house arrest. The students had protested against the appointment of a new rector, Melih Bulu, at Boazii University by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Criticism of works of art by Turkish government officials In a tweet, Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu called the four student protesters “ LGBT deviants ” and said they had been detained. His tweet drew sharp criticism from several activists and prompted France to block his hate speech tweets. Screenshot of Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu’s tweet Turkish President’s official spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin also tweeted that “disrespect” of the Kaaba did not constitute freedom of speech or the right to protest. “This deviance will receive the punishment it deserves both before the law and in a just conscience. Your bankruptcy intentions and your abusive actions are reckless, deceptive and disappointed, ”he warned. Screenshot of Ibrahim Kalin’s tweet Earlier in January, Erdogan called the student protesters “terrorists”. It should be mentioned that homosexuality is legal in Turkey but LGBT members are often victims of abuse and harassment. However, the company is conservative, and the woes of the community have increased since Erdogan came to power. The government had banned the Istanbul pride march for 5 years until 2019. At the same time, the march could not be carried out last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Criticism of the Turkish government franchise Speaking of student protests, lawyer Levent Pikin said, “The government has been criminalizing LGBTI + people since 2015, when it banned stanbul Pride. This situation has become more frequent over the past year. He also criticized a statement by the board of governors in stanbul for the homophobic language used against detained students. “It is wrong to use the phrase seized for something that is obvious and that everyone is wearing proudly,” he added.

