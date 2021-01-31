Digvijaya Singh | PM Modi holds you in high esteem, give it some meaning: Digvijaya to Sharad Pawar on farmers protest





“You are absolutely right Pawar Saheb” | Photo credit: IANS Highlights “You are absolutely right Pawar Saheb. Why not make some sense of PM Modi ‘ ‘He always held you in high esteem’ In 2019, the PM credited Sharad Pawar for keeping him in politics in his early days New Delhi: Hours after Congressional Nationalist Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar in a series of tweets said the new farm laws would negatively impact the MSP’s supply infrastructure, thus weakening the Mandi system Congressman Digvijaya Singh urged him to drill some meaning into Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pawar said the MSP mechanism needs to be secured and further strengthened. He added that with the government’s removal of storage limits for food grains, pulses, onions and potatoes, it could lead to apprehensions that companies could buy products at lower rates and stock and store and sell at higher prices to consumers. Modi has always held you in high regard: Digvijaya to Sharad Pawar Responding to Pawar, Digvijaya Singh said, “You are absolutely right Pawar Saheb. Why not make some sense of Modi ji? He has always held you in high esteem !! “ In his tweet, the former Minister of Agriculture – who served in the UPA I UPA II term – also expressed concern over the amended Essentials Law. “By law, the government will only intervene for price control if the tariffs for horticultural products are increased by 100 percent and those for non-perishable products by 50 percent,” he said. Government offer on agricultural laws still valid: PM Modi On Saturday, the prime minister told leaders of several political parties that his government’s offer on farm laws to protesting farmers was “still valid” and that it was a “phone call” for talks. The statement came days after violence erupted in parts of the nation’s capital on Republic Day. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the prime minister should take the initiative to talk to restless farmers and it should not be a matter of prestige as decisions are changed many times in a row. democracy. Rajasthan’s chief minister also called for a judicial inquiry into the January 26 violence in Delhi, adding that the long-standing unrest is not in the nation’s interest.







