Lincoln Project to Sue Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump and Steve Bannon on Capitol Riot claims

Steve Schmidt, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, announced on Saturday that the Political Action Committee will take legal action against Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump and Steve Bannon for defamatory comments about the Capitol Riot.

During an interview on Friday on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Giuliani alleged that the insurgency of pro-Trump supporters was organized by someone connected to Project Lincoln.

“I don’t know if I can reveal his name,” Giuliani said. “Because we have this from anonymous sources. But it has worked in the past for [Utah Senator Mitt] Romney. “

MSNBC host Ali Velshi performed a segment of Giuliani’s appearance on the Bannon podcast on Saturday morning. “It was crazy nonsense, said Rudy Giuliani, even Steve Bannon was shocked,” he said, before asking Schmidt for comment.

Schmidt said he was “delighted” that Giuliani made the remarks and announced his intention to sue the lawyer, his client and Bannon for libel.

Lincoln Project founder Steve Schmidt said on Saturday he intended to prosecute Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump over their demands for a riot on Capitol Hill. Getty

“Well, what’s amazing about it, Ali,” Schmidt said in reference to the clip, “is that at the end when you cut it when Bannon goes, ‘you kill me, you kill me. kill, ‘because Steve Bannon knows he’s going to be chased by us too, and he is. “

“Just like Donald Trump, who is Rudy Giuliani’s client, and Rudy Giuliani acts on his request. But listen, it’s very difficult to sue someone for libel or libel in the United States. But our lawyers tell us that Rudy is largely the line, so we’re thrilled with that, ”he explained.

Shortly after the Bannon podcast aired on Friday, Schmidt tweeted, “We’re going to be able to sue Rudy Guiliani shit. I’m so happy I’m literally choking.”

On Saturday afternoon, Project Lincoln made public a letter sent to Giuliani by its legal team titled “Your False and Defamatory Statements About Project Lincoln (with accompanying notice to preserve all relevant documents)”.

“You betrayed your country when you stood up to speak on January 6, 2021 in front of a loud crowd that your client, ex-President Donald Trump, invited to a fairly short distance from the US Capitol. You promoted false theories. of the plot, the presidency had been “stolen”, “the letter said. “You said without prompting or proof that my client, The Lincoln Project,” planned the “January 6 insurgency” to injure “Donald Trump.”

Lawyers for the Lincoln Project concluded that Giuliani had “committed a classic act of libel” and gave the lawyer until Wednesday, February 3 “to completely withdraw your statement and make a public apology to the Lincoln Project.”

It is currently unclear when or how Project Lincoln will take legal action against Bannon and Trump.

Newsweek has reached out to representatives for Giuliani and Project Lincoln for comment. This story will be updated with any response.

