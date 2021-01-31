Cricketer-crazed locals set up self-help base in Gujrat – Pakistan





GUJRAT: To address the acute shortage of playgrounds for young people in Gujrat, local cricketers developed a cricket ground on the basis of self-help after an owner spared a pitch on the outskirts of the city.

Hayat Cricket Ground in the Phulerwaan area along the Northern Ring Road attracts motorists and passers-by due to its scenery, floodlights, spectator stand, mini huts and swings for children.

The cricket ground often remains busy hosting matches for teams across the district, even on weekdays, highlighting the unavailability of these grounds in the city. Previously, teams played matches only from Friday to Sunday.

Akhtar Awais, who manages the Hayat cricket ground, said Chaudhry Abdul Khaliq had dedicated three acres of land to the cricket field on the bank of the Bhimbher storm water channel near the Rehmani Bridge a few years ago and he also provided funds to convert the field into a cricket ground.

The pitch, Awais tells Dawn, was named after Khaliq’s late father and a turf pitch to international standards was laid while the boundary lengths also met international standards with 72 meters ahead. and 65 meters on the legs and sides. Appropriate sights were also installed.

He says the pitch has been approved by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and it was the original Nazim Cricket Club pitch, while other clubs can also rent a pitch for just Rs2,000, charged just for cover maintenance costs.

Currently, Hayat Memorial Cricket League matches are being hosted between 40 clubs in the district, including 22 registered and 18 which have secured special entry since last September. The final will take place in February.

On the other hand, Zahoor Elahi cricket stadium has been closed for matches since the Covid-19 broadcast while the grounds of Zamindar College, Science College, Swedish College, Comprehensive School and a few other areas, which have been the centers of sporting activities in the city for the past decades are also unavailable to gamers due to the lockdown.

The local government had set up a cricket ground at the back of Shahbaz Sharif Park in 2015-2016 where cricket tournaments were also held. The land has also been closed for a long time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had dissolved all district-level cricketers across the country in August 2019 and since then there has been no organization to represent local cricketers to highlight their issues, said a former head of the Gujrat District Cricket Association.

He says the local cricket clubs had formed a four-member committee, including Javed Ijaz Butt, Akhtar Awais, Khalid Butt and Asim Maqsood, to look after cricket activities. The committee appealed to Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar and demanded the opening of a cricket stadium for players.

The situation for sports in Gujrat other than cricket, such as football and hockey, is not encouraging as due to the lack of playgrounds sports activities for young people are declining.

Local sportspeople say young people played a vital role in bringing the PTI to power, but it is disappointing to see a sports-led government fail to provide them with sports facilities. They asked the government to provide them with enough facilities for the sport.

Posted in Dawn on January 31, 2021

