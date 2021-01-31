Kerala: BJP begins outreach to church leaders after meeting with Prime Minister Modi





BJP Flag | Photo credit: IANS Highlights One of the main demands of the various churches and their representatives at the meetings was to end the discrepancy in the reservation ration of minorities in the state. Church leaders also called on the prime minister to consider the issue of forced conversion under the guise of marriage. The Prime Minister assured that the government would look into the problems Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP in Kerala has decided to work closely with the various Christian communities and religious denominations, thus ending all ambiguities regarding the various issues relating to the community with the Saffron party and thus signaling the secular awareness of the party ahead of the elections. crucial meetings in April. As part of the mission, Mizoram Governor and senior BJP leader PS Sreedharan Pillai visited the headquarters of the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church in Kottayam on January 29 and met with the head of the Baselios church. Marthoma Paulose-2. K Surendran, who spoke to the press in Thrissur, revealed the party’s position and said that members of the marginalized majority community and the Christian community are also distressed in Kerala because they are not getting what they are entitled to. . “Now is the right time for the two sections to work together. Leaders of the Christian community have already drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the discrimination they face in Kerala, even in the distribution of benefits from central government projects, and we believe there is some truth in what they say, ”BJP state president K Surendran said. The BJP president added that the UDF and LDF were appeasing the extremist communal forces. “While the UDF is controlled by the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami, the LDF is in an open alliance with the SDPI and the PFI. Bonhomie between the BJP and Church denominations in Kerala began in early 2000. Senior leaders like LK Advani and various church leaders had met on several occasions. Meanwhile, with the Church demanding an inquiry into the various “Love Jihad” and “Halaal” councils that are observed across the state, BJP leaders are trying to find a middle ground in all of these contentious issues. CASA (Association Chrétienne et Alliance pour l’Action Sociale), a Cochin-based organization has been critical and vocal regarding “Love Jihad” and the issue of Halaal in the state. The organization argued that Love Jihad is a serious social problem that must be brought under control and therefore the central government should intervene in this matter. “Love Jihad has been a threat in society and forced conversion under the guise of marriage has been reported in many cases where Christian girls are the victims. The issue of promoting Halaal food is another area of ​​concern where religion and food are used to propagate an ideology that is not suitable for a democratic secular country, ”said a senior CASA member. With state assembly elections approaching, state unity BJP is moving cautiously on the issue as the upcoming polls are extremely critical of the Saffron Party.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos