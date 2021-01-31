Three South Carolina attorneys named to Trumps impeachment defense team





Additional lawyers could be appointed to the defense team in the coming days. The selection so far marks a radical departure from Trump’s previous impeachment. In that Senate trial last year, Trump was defended by experienced lawyers on the national stage. They included Kenneth Starr, the former special prosecutor whose work led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton; Jay Sekulow, who had defended Trump previously; and Alan Dershowitz, professor of law at Harvard University, known for his work in high-profile controversial cases.

More than two-thirds of Republican senators voted against continuing the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on January 26 (The Washington Post)

They really do have the South Carolina A team, said Matt Moore, former president of the state’s Republican Party. Most lawyers have small offices in downtown Columbia.

Their credentials are well known to Senior South Carolina Senator Lindsey O. Graham, a close ally of Trump who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. Graham has been a leading voice in saying that the Constitution does not allow the prosecution of a former president.

One of the new lawyers has scratched the surface of controversy in the past.

Harris was a county prosecutor in a case in which the South Carolina Supreme Court found the prosecutor intended to discriminate by explaining why a black juror should be barred from serving in a case involving a black accused.

The potential juror was turned down from serving during the DUI trial because the man missed and jived as he walked to the court microphone, the prosecutor said when asked to explain his reasoning, according to the opinion of the State Supreme Court.

The state Supreme Court decision does not name Harris, but he was at the time the deputy attorney in the 5th Judicial District attorneys office. And his opposing lawyer in the case, Philip J. Mace, said he vividly remembers the role of Harriss pursuing his client, a black accused, and seeking to beat up black jurors.

Harris did not respond to repeated requests for comment. His role in the case was first reported by HuffPost on Friday.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller declined to comment.

In an interview Thursday, Mace said the case had become known in South Carolina legal circles as the shuck and jive case, and sent a signal from the state high court that it was on alert. for a challenge by Batson, referring to a 1986 Supreme Court ruling. it is unconstitutional to exclude jurors on the basis of race or gender.

In addition to the shuck and jive reference, the court noted that the prosecutor had managed to fire a 43-year-old black juror because she appeared extremely slow, and he doubted that she would be able to withstand the trial and be aware of what was going on, said the court ruling.

Mace requested that the trial be set aside, but the lower court judge dismissed his request, saying no pattern of racial discrimination had been established and prosecutors’ justifications were racially neutral.

The state Supreme Court disagreed. She found racial discrimination and overturned the trial court conviction, citing prosecutors’ comments, in particular her misguided remark.

The judges wrote that prosecutors ‘use of this racial stereotype is evidence of prosecutors’ intention to discriminate and clearly violates the mandates of the Batson Challenge rules.

Mace said he thought Harriss’s comment was a good way to talk about South Carolina and was not very racist. He added, however, that Harris had a solid reputation as a defense attorney.

If I got in trouble, he might be one of the lawyers I would consider hiring, Mace said.

Alice Crites contributed to this report.

