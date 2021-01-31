PDM chief Fazlur Rehman attacks Imran Khan government after bad reputation in corruption index-ANI





Peshawar [Islamabad], January 31 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday criticized the government led by Imran Khan after a fall of four places in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) recently released by Transparency International, compared to last year’s index, Rehman said Transparency International’s findings on corruption in Pakistan and the Broadsheet issue revealed the The real face of the government and that the Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf (PTI) government should be ousted from power at the earliest to pave the way for new elections, The News International reported. Addressing a press conference in Peshawar on Saturday, the JUI-F leader said the government had failed on all fronts. “All the institutions in the country have suffered greatly during the so-called harbinger of change in government,” he said. “Poverty and rising prices have broken all records in Pakistan’s history and the very existence of the state appears to be in danger.” He added, adding that the country was on the verge of collapse due to the poor economic policies of the PTI government. He argued that Transparency International in its recent report had shown the real faces of those claiming to be the champions. on the fight against corruption While talking about the corruption index and the Broadsheet issue, he alleged: “This group of incompetent leaders has caused huge losses to the country.” The JUI-F leader added that the PDM had staged big Bannu broadcasts in Loralai and would remain united until their common goal – ousting the Imran-led government, while arguing that the 11-party alliance would stand together was achieved. was fighting for a national cause. In the senatorial elections, Rehman said the alliance will participate in the senatorial elections as well as the assembly by-votes, after it was decided that resignations of opposition parties would not dissolve the Senate constituency . was an important institution in the federation and by staying out of the elections, the PDM does not want to let incompetent leaders pass. Regarding the PTI’s foreign funding case, he claimed that the ruling party was spreading lies about it and the Election Commission also confessed that it could not make the matter public due to pressure from the government. led by Imran Khan. They are not afraid of responsibility. They are caught in the web of responsibility and should face the consequences, “Maulana argued. Rehman also criticized the current government’s foreign policy and claimed he had isolated Pakistan, The News International reported.” China is not satisfied with the government policy regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The new administration of the United States also wishes to promote democratic values ​​in the country, ”he said. (ANI)

