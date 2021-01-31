What’s next for the former president





It has been over a week since former President Donald Trump left office, but it is still unclear exactly what life as a citizen has in store for him. Trump has been silent since President Joe Biden took office and has avoided the public eye. However, most Americans agree that it is unlikely to continue this trend.

Trump stepped down as president on Wednesday, January 20, returning to life as a citizen – except for the perks offered by his former office. He’s made it clear what his career plans might be now, and it’s hard to guess which course he’ll take. Trump has so far publicly insisted that his presidency continue, spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election without any basis in reality.

These conspiracy theories are the best clue as to what Trump is going to do next. The 74-year-old is unlikely to stray from politics entirely or escape the scars the presidency has left on his personal mark. Even if he would never comment on US politics again and focus entirely on real estate, it would be part of his legacy.

Plus, Trump is still grappling with the fallout from the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, and likely will be for the rest of his life. Any path that was previously open to it is now being called into question, and everything that it implies risks being associated with national terrorist organizations.

Still, Trump is unlikely to stay asleep for as long as he has been since his presidency ended. One way or another, it will be back in front of the public eye. Here are some educated guesses on the sequel for the former president.

The simplest prediction for Trump is that he will return to business as the head of the Trump Organization – a real estate development company in New York City. However, the Trump organization is suffering severe consequences from the Capitol Riot, and it is not clear whether Trump’s personal involvement with the company would help.

Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey Golf Club was stripped of its contract to host the 2022 PGA Championship following the riot, and New York City terminated all contracts with him. These and other political departures add to the hardships of the coronavirus pandemic that plague every business, and the Trump organization is in debt of around $ 1 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. If Trump decides to get back to his struggling business, success is far from guaranteed.

It also seems likely that Trump will maintain some involvement in US politics going forward, although his second impeachment trial will dictate what kind of involvement it is. Trump has already said he wants to run for president again in 2024, but if he is found guilty of inciting a riot in the US Senate, he will be banned from doing so.

Still, Trump has plenty of options aside from owning an office personally. For Republicans, Trump’s approval of the conviction remains a deciding factor in a successful campaign. Numerous reports indicate that Trump intends to seek “political revenge” on Republicans who have failed to promote his conspiracy theories, particularly election officials in Georgia and other border states. battle.

Trump could also promote the campaigns of other people, such as his family or close associates. It would be a way of signaling to his die-hard fans that the candidate he supports will be the next best thing for him, in their eyes.

Then again, Trump could seek to influence policy through TV news and other media, as some rumors had already suggested before he stepped down. In November 2019, The Daily Beast reported that Trump had discussed with producers the possibility of launching a revival of The Apprentice, which he denied on Twitter at the time.

The problem here is that Trump remains banned from a lot of mainstream social media. Chances are most channels or cable networks wouldn’t risk partnering with him either, so finding a platform could be the biggest obstacle to Trump’s media career. However, he still has allies on certain news networks who could help him.

Even where Trump will live after his presidency is now in question. The former president lived in the Trump Tower in New York City before moving to the White House, and has now moved into his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, full-time. However, on Friday, CNN reported that Trump’s use of this home could violate zoning laws, and the City of Palm Beach is reviewing it.

Trump has properties across the country and around the world, and most of his personal residences are simply suites within these commercial properties. However, the communities that host these properties can be just as suspicious of a long-term association with Trump as the PGA, Twitter and other companies.

Trump’s political power revolved around his social media presence, and any future business likely will too. Trump is still banned indefinitely from Facebook and Twitter, and some expect him to embark on the search for an alternative app specifically designed for the Tories. Communications consultant Nu Wexler told Bloomberg that Trump is perfectly positioned to help launch the next Talk.

“He has millions of cell numbers from events and an electronic fundraising mailing list that overshadows the rest of his party,” Wexler explained. “So he will have no problem communicating directly with his supporters.”

Still, the fall of Parler shows that building social media is no small feat, and someone along the food chain could still decide it’s not worth the risk of working with Trump. Beyond that, Wexler speculated that Trump would not be interested in such an insular experience, stressing: “He won’t have the thrill of fighting with Democrats.”

Trump’s products should continue, especially as his red “Make America great again” hats remain a symbol of challenge and rage. Some see Trump seeking to extend this form of influence and maintain a level of personal control over it. If so, it’s unlikely to be his entire career, but it’s still an interesting thought.

Finally, there is a real possibility that Trump will spend part of the next few years behind bars. The former president faces a Senate trial for incitement to sedition, although his political influence may help him get away with it unscathed. Of greater concern are the other legal challenges that were put on hold while he was in office.

According to Bloomberg, Trump could still face consequences for the obstruction of justice charges raised in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He may also find himself embroiled in the campaign finance law case that put his former lawyer Michael Cohen in jail. Finally, the New York Times report on Trump’s Leaked Tax Returns highlighted several ways he could face criminal convictions for tax evasion and other misuse of money over the years.

At present, the New York attorney general and the Manhattan district attorney are reportedly pursuing separate cases against the Trump organization. He is also personally involved in at least two libel lawsuits in the case, both brought by women who accused him of sexual assault.

On top of all of this, there are the potential legal ramifications of his electoral conspiracy theories, including the phone call where he asked Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” him the votes he needed to win. . After all of his accusations, Trump himself could be the one convicted of electoral fraud in one form or another.

Trump remains alone in Mar-a-Lago, banned from most social media and generally silent in the eyes of the public. So far, he has not indicated his intentions for his upcoming career.

