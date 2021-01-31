Politics
Permits to borrow and use the forests were issued mainly during the time of SBY
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Ministry of the Environment and Forests ( KLHK) recently released development data Forest area loan authorization ( IPPKH) and Liberation of the forest area.
The data published are the data of the IPPKH and the liberation of forest areas from 1985 to 2020 or since the presidential era Soeharto to President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi).
For information, the IPPKH is a permit granted to use forest areas for development purposes outside forestry activities without changing the function and designation of forest areas.
IPKH permits can be granted by the government for mining and non-mining purposes, including land requirements for toll roads, public roads, telecommunications networks, power grids, oil and gas, and geothermal energy .
Whereas the release of forest areas is a change in the allocation of production forest areas which can be converted to non-forest areas.
Data quotes General Directorate of Forest Planning and Environmental Management (PKTL) of the Ministry of the Environment and Forests for the period 1984-2020 who published his official Instagram account as quoted on Sunday (1/31/2021), IPPKH and Forest Liberation have continued to increase year on year.
IPPKH
During President Soeharto’s time from 1984 to 1998, the number of IPPKHs issued by the New Order government was 66,251 hectares (ha). The details are 53,010 ha for mining and non-mining purposes covering an area of 13,241 ha.
Then in 1998-1999 or at the time of President BJ Habibie, the number of IPPKH issued was 22,126 ha with details of 21,196 ha for mining needs and 930 ha for non-mining.
At the time of President Abdurrahman Wahid, the number of government issued IPPKH is 33,539 ha which covers 32,110 ha as a mining allowance of 1,429 ha as a non-mining area.
When President Megawati Soekarno Putri, the area of IPPKH fell to 13,701 ha, with details of 1,473 ha as a mining area and 12,228 ha as a non-mining area.
