



KARACHI: It took a Super Over at the end to separate the winners of Pakistan Cup Semi-Final Second at SBP Sports Complex on Saturday as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advanced to the third final of the season after overcoming the fiery challenge of the Northerns.

Both teams scored 303 in their respective innings to tie the game, but Northern fell short of T20 National Cup champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who also tied the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Central Punjab earlier this year with the two champions declared joint as they managed just two points and lost both wickets in the one-on-one elimination after accusations of former Pakistani Abdul Razzaqs completed 16 races.

Former Test paceman Imran Khan was instrumental in pushing his team into the final by sacking youngsters Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir in back-to-back deliveries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will therefore face center Punjab for the second consecutive national final when he arrives on the pitch on Sunday. The Punjab center took the title after crushing Sindh by 127 points in Friday’s first semi-final at the same venue.

Sahibzada Farhan was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s star in the chase, as Pakistan discarded 132 in their 144-ball innings containing 13 limits and a brace of six. Musadiq Ahmed hit 62 of 50 deliveries using eight fours and three sixes, while teaming up with man of the match Farhan in the first wicket partnership of 127.

But Northern continued to fight with wickets at critical times before Asif Afridi hoisted paceman Waqas Ahmed over the midwicket when it took eight on two balls, then took a single to tie the game. .

Earlier in the morning, Northern opted to play in a modified strategy that was overwhelmingly employed during the league phase when the draw-winning captain often chose to play first.

Northern made steady progress before accelerating to pass the 300 mark. Hammad Azam pushed the new chief selector with a captain round of 94 until he tried to risk a second round, but was tragically found short after hitting seven fours and four sixes during his 63-ball stroke.

Haider (65 of 60 balls, three fours and two sixes) and Rohail (57 of 65, four fours and one six) were the other big winners for Northern.

Dashboard

NORTH:

Taimoor Sultan c Khalid b Asif 5

Haider Ali c Iftikhar b Khalid 65

Naveed Malik b Imran Khan 16

Umar Amin c Musadiq b Iftikhar 24

Rohail Nazir b Wasim 57

Hammad Azam sold out 94

Nasir Nawaz b Wasim 1

Mubasir Khan (Asif 7)

Athar Mahmood not released 15

Waqas Ahmed not released 11

EXTRAS (LB-5, W-5) 10

TOTAL (for eight weeks, 50 overs) 303

FALL OF WKTS: 1-23, 2-52, 3-103, 4-127, 5-216, 6-220, 7-235, 8-292.

DIDN’T BAT: Salman Irshad.

BOWLING: Imran Khan 9-0-48-1 (1 wk); Mohammad Imran 5-0-60-0 (3 weeks); Asif Afridi 10-0-56-2; Khalid Usman 10-0-57-1; Iftikhar Ahmed 9-1-40-1; Mohammad Wasim

7-0-37-2 (1w).

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

Sahibzada Farhan c Rohail b Athar 132

Musadiq Ahmed lbw B Hammad 62

Aamir Azmat exhausted 1

Iftikhar Ahmed c sub b Mubasir 19

Adil Amin c Hammad b Waqas 25

Mohammad Haris exhausted 7

Khalid Usman b Athar 7

Mohammad Wasim is not out 18

Asif Afridi not outside 14

EXTRAS (LB-16, W-2, NB-2) 20

TOTAL (for seven weeks, 50 overs) 303

FALL OF WKTS: 1-127, 2-131, 3-168, 4-210, 5-237, 6-266, 7-271.

DIDN’T BEAT: Mohammad Imran, Imran Khan.

BOWLING: Athar Mahmood 10-1-58-2 (1 week); Waqas Ahmed 9-0-65-1 (2nb); Salman Irshad 10-0-68-0; Nasir Nawaz 9-1-50-0; Hammad Azam 7-0-19-1 (1 week); Mubasir Khan 5-0-27-1.

RESULT: Tied match; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 16-0 defeated Northern 2-2 in the one-on eliminator.

UMPIRES: Imran Javed and Zameer Haider.

UMPIRE TV: Waleed Yaqub.

MATCH REFEREE: Nadeem Arshad.

OFFICIAL SCORE: Syed Obaid Ahmed.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Sahibzada Farhan.

SUNDAY FIXTURE: Final Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (SBP Sports Complex, 9:30 am PST)

Posted in Dawn on January 31, 2021

