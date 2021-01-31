MPs accuse Boris Johnson of abandoning vulnerable world with foreign policy plans





Leaders of opposition parties condemned Boris Johnson’s “refusal” to intervene in global atrocities and accused him of turning his back on the world’s most vulnerable.

Ian Blackford, SNP chief in Westminster, joined five other MPs in writing to the Prime Minister today about their concerns about the UK government’s foreign policy in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic.

The group, which also includes Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, Caroline Lucas of the Greens and Liz Saville Roberts of Plaid Cymru, say they are fearful of the consequences of the cuts in foreign aid and the message they are sending on the UK. It comes after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab this week announced that the overseas aid budget would be cut in half, raising concerns that lives would be lost and the UK risked losing its reputation as a global force for good. Diplomats have been ordered to save billions in weeks, with charities and experts calling on the government to reconsider the move. Oxfam Chief Policy Officer Sam Nadel said earlier this week: “Cutting aid amid pandemic as hundreds of millions risk falling into poverty is a dereliction of duty to Britain to the poorest people in the world and will cost lives. ” READ MORE: Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends reduction of foreign aid budget amid backlash The letter from MPs, seen by The Herald, states: “We remain deeply concerned about your government’s approach to helping the world’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged. “As you already know, opposition parties, and indeed many senior officials in your own party, have criticized the government’s decision to cut the rate of official development assistance from 0.7% of GDP to 0.5%. “This decision, condemned almost universally by the third sector, comes from the abolition of the Department for International Development (DFID); one of the most successful and respected government departments. ” They argued that the decision to merge the Foreign Ministry with DFID and the cuts to the aid budget “could not have come at a worse time” and said the move “would cost lives” . IDLIB, SYRIA – JANUARY 19: A Syrian civilian carries a child as he clears his belongings from the flooded tents of the Kefer Lusin refugee camp after heavy rains that caused flooding in Idlib, Syria on January 19, 2021 . They also say that it runs counter to the UK government’s plans to become “World Britain” and that the Prime Minister’s plans “lack substance and ambition”. The letter, also signed by MP Stephen Farry of the Alliance of Northern Ireland, and Social Democratic and Labor leader Colum Eastwood, cites the recent debate on the Trade Bill in which Tory MPs have were pressured to vote against an amendment that would have allowed UK courts to determine whether genocide had taken place in China against the Muslim Uyghur population. MPs say the decision to cut foreign aid and the rejection of the genocide amendment are clear examples of “abdication of responsibility,” and have left the country’s allies concerned “about the role the Kingdom plays. United can or will play in the fight against the greatest problems facing mankind ”. They added, “Indeed, this government is directly responsible for the arming and training of Saudi personnel who have waged a war against insurgents and defenseless civilians in Yemen. “A recent FOI obtained by the Guardian newspaper revealed that over the past two years the government has provided training on British soil to 15 countries with a history of human rights violations that your own government has registered concerns. This abdication of responsibility for the UK’s moral obligations makes your talk of moral leadership utterly meaningless. ” READ MORE: David Pratt: Little Britain will pay the price for cuts in foreign aid To conclude the letter, MEPs called on the Prime Minister to come up with a strategy on how “your government intends to be an effective partner for peace, to fight climate change, protect the most vulnerable and prevent atrocities”. Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP Ian Blackford said: ‘The UK government’s decision to cut international aid spending was not only deplorable, it is a step backwards in the fight against the coronavirus and this says a lot about the UK’s role on the world stage. “The Prime Minister is playing against the right of his party while the poorest in the world are suffering. What sort of “Global Britain” does this portray? ”







