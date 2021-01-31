The sharia economy has great potential: Joko Widodo





Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo hailed the inauguration of the sharia economic brand to raise awareness of sharia economic activities. I welcome the inauguration of the maker of the sharia economy. It is very important to raise public awareness as support for sharia economic activities, he said during the launch of the national Waqf movement and the inauguration of the brand name of Islamic economics in the country. Palace in Jakarta on Monday. President Widodo, who is also chairman of the National Committee for Sharia Economics and Finance (KNEKS), said the Sharia business model will jointly increase the added value of the Sharia economy in Indonesia. He noted that the Islamic economy still has enormous potential for development, adding that the development of the Islamic economy has not only been achieved by Muslim majority countries, but also by other countries such as Japan. , Japan, Thailand, Great Britain and the United States. We must seize this opportunity by encouraging the acceleration and acceleration of economic development and national Islamic finance. “We must prepare to become the center of the global sharia economy,” President Widodo said. Meanwhile, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin as Chairman of KNEKS said that the sharia economic brand is a state-owned emblem or symbol that will be used to unite in all related activities to the economy and finance of Sharia in Indonesia. The Islamic economic brand also aims to increase literacy, education and mass socialization of Islamic economy and finance with the aim of increasing knowledge, skills and public confidence in economy and Islamic finance. “I hope that the sharia business model can be used by all ministries, institutions and stakeholders engaged in sharia economy and finance, in all their activities and products,” the vice president said. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati previously said the total waqf collected and stored in banks until December 20, 2020 amounted to Rs 328 billion. Meanwhile, the project-based waqf has reached 597 billion rupees, he said on Monday when the Sharia business model was launched in Jakarta. Sri Mulyani stressed that the government is very committed to fostering an integrated Islamic economic and financial sector, stressing that this is done in the context of the acceleration, expansion and development of the economy and finance to support national economic resilience. The minister said that in the area of ​​Islamic social funds, which includes zakat (alms), alms (alms) and infaq (disbursement), the waqf is a part that has a very strategic potential to develop. He said the Islamic social fund sector has enormous potential to support efforts to overcome development challenges, poverty and increase the well-being of communities. For all the latest News, opinions and opinions, Download Ummid.com application . To choose Language To read Urdu, Hindi, Marathi atau Arabic.

.

