PM Modi salutes the Hyderabad market for its environmentally friendly solutions

Updated: Jan 31, 2021 12:44 PM IS

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Addressing the 73rd episode of his monthly radio show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday enjoyed a local vegetable market – Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi – in Hyderabad that produces electricity from leftover vegetables and turns waste into wealth.

PM Modi also mentioned how the people of Panchkula of Haryana and Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh are involved in environmentally friendly solutions.

He said that at “Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi”, the waste is now turned into wealth.

“We have observed that in sabzi mandis, vegetables rot for multiple reasons that spread unsanitary conditions. However, traders at Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi in Hyderabad decided to generate electricity from vegetable waste. It’s the power of innovation, ”he said.

“At Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi, waste is now transformed into wealth. It’s the journey of turning garbage into gold. From there, nearly 10 tons of waste is collected in a factory every day. In addition, 500 units of electricity are produced daily in addition to around 30 kg of biofuel ”, he added.

The prime minister said that the electricity produced from the waste is used to light up the mandi and the biofuel is used in the mandi’s canteen for cooking.

Referring to the innovation of Badaut Gram Panchayat in the Panchkula of Haryana, Prime Minister Modi said: “There was a drainage problem in the village which resulted in dirty water puddles which led to disease. The people of Badaut decided to turn this waste into wealth. The villagers began to collect water at one place and began to filter it. The filtered water is now used to irrigate the fields. Thus freed water polluted, dirt and disease and extra water to irrigate the fields. “

He said that protecting the environment also opens up new avenues of income is evident in Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh.

“For centuries, in this field, a paper called ‘My Shugu’ has been produced. From the bark of a plant called Shugu Sheng. Thus, to make this paper, it is not necessary to cut trees. In addition, no chemicals are used. in the production of Mon Shugu, making it safe for the environment as well as health. A Gombu social worker took it upon himself to revive the craft industry. This creates employment opportunities for the locals, ”he said.

PM Modi addressed the 73rd episode of the program and the first episode of 2021 on Sunday. (ANI)







