Turkey Erdogan fails to contain double-digit inflation | Europe | News and events from the continent | DW

Turkey’s economic woes are not new. The country’s official currency, the lira, has been declining for two years, forcing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to announce tough monetary and fiscal measures to stop the decline.

And that’s not all he did. He also sacked his central bank chief, Murat Uysal, and the finance minister, his son-in-law Berat Albayrak, who officially left his post for health reasons.

Nothing seems to have worked, however, and not much has improved in Turkey. Lira remains anemic, food and consumer prices have risen dramatically, and the lives of locals have become all the more difficult, if not more expensive. According to consumer price indicators, year-over-year inflation is up 6% and headline inflation is 20.6%.

Turks dig deeper in their pockets to buy food and other goods

Erdogan promises tough measures

Turkey’s foreign exchange problems are not just abstract concerns. A visit to a local market reveals that everyday items like fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, olive oil and milk are much more expensive than a few weeks ago. Many daily purchases have seen price increases of 25%, while fruits and vegetables are now almost 34% more expensive, breaking previous records.

Erdogan accused traders of abusing prices and vowed to punish those responsible.

“We can no longer tolerate the oppression of normal Turks in this way,” he said, calling on traders to stop bullying consumers.

The president said he will regulate food prices in the coming months and plans to introduce an “early warning system” to detect exorbitant price changes in local markets.

People have seen sharp week-over-week price increases in Turkish markets

Critics accuse the government of skyrocketing food prices, saying it has spent too much time supporting the county’s construction industry while ignoring its agricultural sector. Turkey, from a climatic point of view, is well suited to produce the food it needs, but relies on fruit and vegetable imports from abroad to meet demand.

Are Turkish farms doomed?

Economist Baris Soydan has said he blames neoliberal policies for Turkey’s runaway inflation on the food front.

“Nowadays there is less and less acreage to cultivate, which is why farmers cannot harvest what consumers really need,” said Soydan. “Over the past 10 years, the government has taken farmland and placed huge housing projects there.”

Turkey’s parliament has said it wants to do more for farmers and plans to cut taxes, guarantee sales and restrict exports.

Farmers ask for more government help

Baki Remzi Suicmez, the head of the Turkish Chamber of Agriculture, is not satisfied and said the government needs to do more.

“The agricultural sectors of almost all industrialized countries received a lot more aid than Turkey when the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” Suicmez said. “Turkey has failed in this regard, by failing to reduce production costs or provide easier access to credit.”

Farmers deserve more support from Turkish government, said Suicmez

Soydan also criticized the Ankara government.

“President Erdogan has not even allowed food prices to come down,” he said. “With diesel fuel and fertilizers remaining so expensive, farmers remain under intense pressure just to make ends meet.”

Erdogan, however, continues to blame greedy merchants, the global drought and the coronavirus pandemic for the country’s woes.

In the past, the Turkish president was keen to blame what he called dark forces and so-called foreign “food terrorists” for the country’s problems. He said the terrorists, together with international speculators, were determined to do nothing less than drive up food prices in Turkey.

This article was adapted from German.

