Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse

A Muslim cleric and a colleague of a Christian nurse attacked by a mob over allegations of blasphemy called on their social media followers to protect minorities.

A day after Tabitha Nazir Gill was slapped and undressed at Sobhraj Maternity Hospital in Karachi, cleric Maulana Tahir urged authorities to protect religious minorities.

It is with great sadness that I ask Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Heads of State to take note of this. The police investigation proved that she had not committed blasphemy, he said in a January 29 video message on Facebook.

The faces of the attackers are clear in the video. They should also be punished most severely so that a violent or religious fanatic cannot abuse Law 295 (blasphemy) to harm minorities and settle personal scores in the name of religion.

Nowadays, incidents occur with girls from minority communities facing mountains of tyranny. Try to change this law. No one should suffer. Prophet Muhammad urged to protect creation for Allah’s will. Minorities deserve equal rights to live and worship peacefully.

Karachi attack victim, who is also a gospel singer in the Apostolic Church, has gone into hiding since police filed blasphemy case against her under section 295-C of Pakistan Penal Code which imposes the death penalty for blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad. .

Kausar, a Muslim nurse at the maternity hospital in Sobhraj, posted a video supporting her colleague.

What happened with Tabitha created unrest. This is unacceptable. I know her personally. She is a good girl and has a nice attitude to everyone. A woman was degraded, she said.

We openly condemn this. It shouldn’t have happened. Anyone Can Claim But Do You Have The Proof? This causes disruption. we [Muslims] are the majority and should work with others. We are leaving religion behind in nursing. The Hippocratic Oath is to serve humanity. Christian nurses are witnesses of love. Do not degrade Islam and avoid telling lies. We will face God in the Hereafter. Contact higher authorities and management for personal disputes.

Human rights activists claim Pakistani blasphemy laws, which were introduced by former military ruler Muhammad Zia-ul Haq in the 1980s, have been used against followers of other Muslim faiths and denominations minorities like Shiites and Ahmadiyyas in the predominantly Sunni country.

Member of the national lobbying delegation, Khalid Shehzad, praised Muslims’ reaction to the attack.

It is the first time that sane people have openly defended blasphemy. Pakistan needs these people. Tabithas’ colleague’s video statement should be used as evidence in the investigation, he told UCA News.

The tragedy has put pressure on Christian nurses. It was a conspiracy to discourage minority women from joining nursing. “

The Pakistani Church is known for its high quality education and charitable institutes. For about two centuries, Christians have provided health care in this part of the subcontinent.

