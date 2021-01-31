The door to 2024 imagery has opened

Jakarta –

When President Joko Widodo did reshuffle In the cabinet of December 23, 2020, some felt that Jokowi was preparing a convention for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates 2024. This opinion was valid. Because indeed, out of the six new ministers who were appointed, there were two names that would have the potential to be proposed to 2024 presidential and vice-presidential elections.

The two names are Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno and Tri Rismaharini. Sandi, who has been appointed Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, is a former 2019 vice-presidential candidate. Sandiaga’s 2019 presidential vice-candidate Prabowo Subianto has previously served in the President Jokowi’s office and served as Minister of Defense.

There is also Risma who received the mandate of Minister of Social Affairs and is a politician of the PDI-P. He has just finished his post as mayor of Surabaya. In a number of surveys of political institutions, the names of Sandi and Risma are included as potential candidates for the 2024 presidential candidate and Cawapres.

The latest survey was published by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC), which conducted research from December 23-26, 2020. The research method used telephone interview techniques with 1202 respondents who were randomly selected ( random) in all provinces of Indonesia with a percentage Distribution. The margin of error is plus minus 2.9% and the confidence level is 95%.

As a result, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo received 15.7% support, followed by Defense Minister Prabowo 14.9%, DKI Governor Anies Baswedan 11%, Sandiaga Uno 7.9%, Ridwan Kamil 7.1% and Risma 3.1%. Names that could be put forward as the 2024 presidential candidates are currently in public office. Three of them even sit in President Jokowi’s cabinet, namely: Prabowo, Sandi and Risma.

In addition to the three names, according to the Indicator survey conducted from September 24 to 30, 2020, a number of Jokowi’s ministers are also potential candidates for presidential candidates for the presidency in 2024. For example, the governor from East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, with 4.0% support, Menkopolkam M. Mahfud MD 1.3%, Minister of Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto 1.2%, Minister BUMN Erick Thohir 0.8 % and Interior Minister Tito Karnavian 0.4%.

The names of the personalities who were included in the 2024 presidential and vice-presidential candidate potential survey above now both have the same “ step ” to perform the imagery. The step here signifies their current position which has the potential to gain more publication in mass media so that they can increase their popularity and eligibility as presidential candidates and Cawapres 2024.

However, until now, the mass media are still recognized as a capable medium of political communication. Publication in mass media plays an important role in the image process of a political party or a politician. Imagery is not a haram and taboo thing to do.

In the Great Indonesian Dictionary, imagery is defined as a means of forming a personal mental image or an image of something. Before the era of reforms, in Indonesia the term imagery was synonymous with the world of public relations or public relations. The imagery is made so that the image of the company is positive in the eyes of the customers and the company.

However, since the direct election system was implemented in the 2004 elections, the term imagery has become familiar in politics in Indonesia. Parties and political figures are busy making efforts to increase their popularity in order to win in the competition. It is not a bad thing either. Because according to Fritz Plasser, in one of his studies, the political image is the first factor that determines the victory of a candidate.

Communication expert Dan Nimmo said there are at least four ways to shape the image of a politician. First pure advertising, it is a way to gain popularity through natural activities or as such. Second, free advertising, namely a way to increase popularity by taking advantage of the access that other people have. Third, related advertising namely increasing popularity by taking advantage of extraordinary events as well as certain events. Fourth, paid advertising it is a means of increasing popularity through the purchase of columns or programs in the mass media.

Names that are popular in polling institutions as candidates for the 2024 presidential vice presidential candidates now have the same opportunity and stage to increase their popularity. The elections are still long, but the doors of the image for 2024 are starting to open.

Erwin Dariyanto journalist, postgraduate student at University of Indonesia

(erd / mmu)