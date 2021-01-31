Will pay tribute to the dignity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but protect our self-respect





Peasant leader Naresh Tikait said: “The January 26 violence was part of a plot. New Delhi: Farmer leader Naresh Tikait said on Sunday that protesting farmers would honor the prime minister’s dignity, but also pledge to protect their own self-respect, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government failed was just a “phone call” for interviews. with them. Mr. Tikait said the government should “free our men and prepare an environment conducive to talks”. “A respectful solution must be found. We will never accept anything under pressure,” he told PTI at the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government’s offer on farm laws made to protesting farmers “was still valid” and that it was just a “phone call” for talks, days after the violence erupted in parts of the nation’s capital on Republic Day. “We will honor and respect the dignity of the Prime Minister. Farmers do not want the government or Parliament to bow to them,” Tikait said. “Will also ensure that the self-respect of farmers is protected. A middle way must be found. Talks must take place,” he added. During their parade on January 26, many demonstrators, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and the mast of the ramparts, where the national flag is displayed by the Prime Minister on Independence Day. Mr Tikait said: “The violence of January 26 was part of a plot. The Habs are above everything. We will never let anyone disrespect them. It will not be tolerated,” he said. declared. Delhi Police have recorded nearly 40 cases and made more than 80 arrests related to violence and vandalism. “The government must free our men and prepare an environment conducive to talks. A respectful solution must be found. We will never accept anything under pressure,” Tikait said. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio show on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi also touched on the Red Fort incident, saying the country was saddened to see the disgrace towards the Habs on Republic Day.

