Five of Trump’s impeachment lawyers leave less than two weeks before trial





Five of the lawyers on former US President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team withdrew just over a week before his Senate trial began, people familiar with the case say in the middle disagreement over its legal strategy.

It was a dramatic development in Trump’s second impeachment trial, which struggled to find lawyers willing to take his case. And now, with legal briefs due next week and a trial set to begin days later, Trump is hanging on to his charade of voter fraud and suddenly finding himself without legal representation.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were to be two of the main lawyers, are no longer on the team. A source close to the changes said it was a mutual decision for the two to leave the legal team. As senior counsel, Bowers brought the team together.

Josh Howard, a North Carolina lawyer who was recently added to the team, has also left, according to another source familiar with the changes. Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris, also of South Carolina, are also no longer involved in the case.

A person familiar with the departures told CNN that Trump wanted lawyers to argue there had been mass electoral fraud and the election stolen from him rather than focusing on the legality of convicting a president after his departure. Trump was not receptive to discussions of how they should proceed in this regard.

The lawyers had not yet received advance fees and a letter of intent was never signed.

CNN has reached out to lawyers for comment.

“The Democrats’ efforts to remove a president who has already left office are totally unconstitutional and so bad for our country. In fact, 45 senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done a lot of work, but haven’t not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly, ”former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told CNN.

Bowers, a respected lawyer from Columbia, South Carolina, previously worked in the Department of Justice under US President George W. Bush.

Barbier, a lawyer in South Carolina, has worked closely on several high-profile cases and was a former federal prosecutor for 15 years in the state before opening her own criminal defense business.

Gasser and Harris are both former federal prosecutors. Gasser was acting American attorney for South Carolina earlier in his career. The two worked closely with Barbier on the defense side.

Howard worked as an associate independent lawyer on the Whitewater and Monica Lewinsky investigations during the Clinton presidency and spent a decade at the Department of Justice where he worked on the confirmations of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito . Howard previously served as chairman of the North Carolina State Council of Elections, stepping down in early 2016.

