WHO investigative team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak

Members of a WHO team investigating the origins of Covid-19 arrived at the closed Huanan Seafood wholesale market in Wuhan on Sunday.

WUHAN, China: A team of experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) investigating the origins of Covid-19 visited a market in Wuhan on Sunday where one of the first clusters of reported infections is appeared over a year ago.

Members of the group arrived at the Huanan seafood market – which has been closed since January last year – entering its barricaded premises as guards quickly prevented others from entering, reporters say AFP present at the scene.

The mission, delayed by China and weighed down by political baggage, aims to explore how the virus passed from animal to human.

But with the travel fieldwork element in its infancy, WHO officials have already downplayed expectations of finding the source of a virus that has killed more than two million people and devastated the global economy. .

On Sunday, the WHO team arrived at Huanan market as part of a long planned trip now closely monitored by Chinese authorities.

Experts did not answer any questions and a member of the team shrugged and lifted the window of the car when asked what his expectations were for the visit.

Security personnel told reporters outside to leave and rocked a large ladder a photographer was sitting on for a better view.

Later, in response to a question about whether the experts were happy with the access granted, a member of the mission raised a thumbs up.

Earlier this week, state-owned media Global Times published a report downplaying Huanan’s importance as an early epicenter of the virus, saying “subsequent investigations” suggested the market was not the source of the epidemic.

On Sunday, the tabloid argued that “the possibility that the coronavirus was transmitted from cold chain products in Wuhan, or more specifically, the Huanan wet market … cannot be ruled out.”

Chinese authorities have identified wild animals sold in the market as a likely source of the outbreak in the early stages of the pandemic, cracking down on the trade in exotic animals in response.

A price list posted by an emporium merchant, which circulated online, showed an array of exotic wild animals available, including civets, snakes, and even live wolves.

Since then, state media have backed suggestions that the virus could have originated elsewhere, with a surge in local infections instead blamed on imports.

– Blame game –

On Sunday morning, the WHO team of experts visited another site in Wuhan, the huge Baishazhou wholesale market, where business plunged after the epidemic.

As they entered the cold room section, one speaker sent out a message: “No imported cold chain product is allowed to be displayed; no cold chain product can be sold separately.”

Chinese authorities have relentlessly pushed a positive narrative of heroism and decisive action in their fight against the coronavirus which has spurred an economic recovery and reduced the death toll to 4,636.

On Saturday, the WHO experts’ itinerary included a propaganda exhibit in Wuhan praising the city’s emergency response to the epidemic’s health authorities and the setting up of the crisis by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China has been criticized at home and abroad for downplaying the initial outbreak and withholding information when it emerged in Wuhan in December 2019.

Details of the WHO team’s itinerary remained slim as international media were firmly sidelined – the only glimpses of the trip came from largely positive tweets from some members of the expert team .

China continues to take a firm stand against a recent spike in infections, with 12 officials in northeast Harbin city recently punished for dereliction of duty after a string of cases at a food processing company.