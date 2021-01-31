QWP calls on government to control prices, corruption – Journal





PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan party has called on the government to take urgent measures to control corruption and inflation and to design a clear economic policy without IMF dictation to bring relief to those affected by poverty.

Addressing a meeting at his party’s secretariat here on Saturday, QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Sherpao said Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf government had burdened the country with more debt because of its bad policies. He said that despite his big claims to bring economic stability to the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan bowed to the IMF.

According to a statement, Sikandar Sherpao said people were fed up with the PTI government and wanted to see his rule end as soon as possible. He feared that the country would go bankrupt if this government stayed in power any longer.

He said the Transparency International report denounced PTI leaders, who used accountability laws to harass their political opponents.

He said those who created tones and yells about corruption were themselves involved in corrupt practices. He said the report embarrassed the country internationally. He said the government was the least bothered to provide relief to people who had been exposed to a host of problems.

Several ANP and PTI workers including Bilal Khan, Farman Khan, Deen Mohammad and others have announced that they are joining QWP on occasion. Bureau report

Meanwhile, QWP Provincial Vice President Dr Faiza Rashid said in a separate statement that Transparency International’s latest report exposed corruption in the PTI government.

Pakistan ranked 124th out of 180 countries, losing four places from last year, in the new Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International.

She said the PTI government had failed on all fronts. She alleged that the ruling party was engaged in corruption instead of working for the welfare of the masses who had been overwhelmed by the tsunami of inflation and unnecessary taxes.

Posted in Dawn on January 31, 2021

