PMK Coordinating Minister Value of Covid-19 Home Vaccine Fits Indonesians Better





Merdeka.com – The Minister for the Coordination of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy said the Covid-19 vaccine for the community will use domestic products, namely Bio Farma. According to him, vaccines manufactured in the country would be more suitable for Indonesians. “Now the seeds are already in our hands, so they will be produced later. So God willing, they are more suitable for Indonesians because they are produced by themselves. Technically, this is done massively with strict procedures.” , explained Muhadjir, quoted in his press. outing, Sunday (1/31/2021). As for President Joko Widodo or Jokowi vaccination targeting to the general public can begin in February 2021. Currently, the availability of the vaccine against the corona virus is still a priority for health workers (health workers). “Vaccination against Covid-19 is given priority by health workers. It can be done on an institutional basis, but it is also recommended to do it in mass so that it is faster, as was done in Yogyakarta with 3,500 health workers, ”he told me. After the health workers, the vaccination program will continue

public service devices such as, TNI/ Police. In particular, he is in charge of securing the discipline of 3M’s health protocol, including teachers. As is known, the vaccine produced in the country is called the red and white vaccine.

This vaccine was developed by a national consortium involving the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology, universities and research institutes. Covid-19 Handling Task Force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito said the vaccine was a candidate vaccine to be used to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia. After successfully completing clinical and preclinical trials, it is hoped that distribution permits can be issued in 2021. “The seeds of the red and white vaccine could be donated by the Eijkman Institute for Biology and the Molecule to PT Bio Farma in the first quarter of 2021,” Wiku added at a press conference at the presidential office. Jakarta Thursday 24 December 2020. The development of the Sinovac vaccine clinical trial is currently underway by Universitas Padjajaran and PT Bio Farma. Clinical trials are being conducted to determine the safe dosage and possible side effects. The results of clinical trials will be submitted to the Food and Drug Control Agency (BPOM) as a condition for the issuance of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). “The government also ensures that the vaccines used are safe, effective, with minimal side effects and of course halal,” Wiku said. Journalist: Lizsa Egeham [ray]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos