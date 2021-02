Trump impeachment lawyers leave team: US media

Washington (AFP)

Several attorneys responsible for the impeachment of former US President Donald Trump left his team just over a week before his trial, US media reported on Saturday.

CNN cited anonymous sources as saying that five lawyers – including two believed to lead the team – had parted ways with the Republican billionaire after he disagreed over his legal strategy.

Trump had wanted lawyers to pursue his unsubstantiated allegations of mass electoral fraud rather than focusing on the legality of a president’s conviction after he leaves office, CNN said, adding that he was ” not receptive “to the discussion.

The lawyers included Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who are supposed to lead Trump’s defense, CNN and other media reported, saying it was a “mutual decision.”

“We have done a lot of work, but we have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly,” Trump adviser Jason Miller tweeted in response to the reports.

The development leaves Trump, who reportedly struggled to form a defense ahead of his landmark second impeachment trial against the looting of the U.S. Capitol this month, facing new hurdles days to go.

However, even with his legal team in chaos, he seems increasingly likely to avoid conviction.

Almost all of the senators in his party have voiced their opposition to his trial and fueled efforts to censor him instead.

The trial – in which Trump faces a charge of “inciting insurgency” – will begin on February 9.

But with just five Republicans joining the 50 Democrats this week in agreeing that the trial should take place, it seems unlikely that 17 Republicans will vote against Trump, the minimum number needed to reach the two-thirds sentencing threshold.

Censorship would be less severe than expulsion but is a formal declaration of disapproval.

It would take another 10 Republicans to move forward in order to overcome all the blocking tactics laid out by Trump loyalists.

While a conviction would lead to a simple majority vote on whether to bar Trump from holding future public office, a censure resolution lacks such a trigger.

That would leave the door open for Trump to run again in 2024, a prospect that a significant portion of Republicans now support, despite the murderous storming of Capitol Hill on Jan.6 by a host of pro-Trump extremists in the aim to reverse the results. of the election.

2021 AFP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos