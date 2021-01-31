PM Modi hails historic India victory over Australia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Indian cricket team for their victory in the test series against Australia, saying the team’s hard work and teamwork was inspiring.

“This month we got some great news from the cricket ground. After the initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. The hard work and teamwork of our team have been inspiring, ”said PM Modi during ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The Cricket Control Board of India (BCCI) thanked PM Modi for his appreciation and tweeted: “Thank you Shri @narendramodi ji for your appreciation and words of encouragement. #TeamIndia will do everything possible to keep the Habs going. fly high. @ImVkohli @ ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc @ RishabhPant17 @ Jaspritbumrah93 @ ImRo45 @JayShah @ SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS. “

On January 19, Australia’s fortress – the Gabba – was finally violated. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved after an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in Test Four to win the Series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team emerged triumphant from Brisbane Cricket Ground was in November 1988, when the powerful West Indian team under Viv Richards beat Allan Border’s team by 9 wickets.

India’s memorable victory also saw them overthrow Australia in the ICC test team standings to take second place.

Now all the focus has been on the upcoming series against England. India and England are set to lock the horns in four tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

The first two games of the 4-game series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers travel to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth tests.

The English touring contingent arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and all members are in quarantine. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns arrived earlier as the trio did not play the Test Series against Sri Lanka. The first test between England and India will start on February 5 in Chennai.

