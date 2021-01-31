Duh! Jokowi is disappointed that the first period of PPKM implementation was not firm





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is disappointed with the results of the implementation of the Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) for the first period from January 11 to 25, 2021. The high number of covid-19 cases in a number of provinces indicates that the enforcement of these regulations has not been effective. “We have to say what it is, it’s ineffective,” Jokowi said as he chaired a limited meeting (ratas) on disciplinary measures against covid-19 at Bogor Palace in West Java , which aired via YouTube’s Presidential Secretariat, Sunday, January 31, 2021. According to Jokowi, the essence of this PPKM is to limit the mobility of people. However, the implementation of this policy is still not firm and inconsistent.





“It’s just a matter of implementation, so I’m really asking (the ranks) to get out there,” Jokowi said. Read: New Covid-19 cases increase by 12,001 in 24 hours He instructed his staff to work as simply as possible so that the policy’s message was easily accepted by the public. For example, reminding the audience of the 5M movement rules. Movements include wearing masks, washing hands with soap and running water, maintaining distance, keeping away from crowds, and limiting mobilization and interactions. It must be communicated to the public. “Be prepared with more convenient and simple ways to let the public know what 5M is. Also prepare masks that have the right standards,” Jokowi said. He encouraged ministers to partner with epidemiologists. In particular, when formulating a policy. “I want the coordinating minister to invite as many epidemiologists as possible to design the policy to be really more comprehensive,” Jokowi said. The government imposed the PPKM in seven provinces of Java and Bali. This policy entered into a second extension, from January 26, 2021 to February 8, 2021. (DNA)







