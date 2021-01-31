Catch those who insulted Tricolor, says Rakesh Tikait to PM Modi

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment that the country is saddened after the tricolor was insulted on Republic Day, Union Bharat Kisan (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said the whole country loves the national flag and that the government should catch those who insulted it.

“The national flag belongs to everyone. The government should catch those who insult it,” Tikait said.

After the prime minister said on Friday that the Centre’s proposal to farmers protesting over farm laws was still relevant, the BKU chief said they would only discuss if the government did not put in preconditions.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Naresh Tikait said on Sunday that farmers protesting would honor the prime minister’s dignity, but also pledge to protect their own self-respect, a day after Narendra Modi said that his government was only a phone call away “to speak to them.

Tikait said the Center should “liberate our men and prepare an environment conducive to talks”.

His statement comes after Delhi Police said on Saturday that its criminal branch received 1,700 mobile clips and CCTV footage from the public in connection with the January 26 violence at the farm tractor rally.

In a statement, Delhi police said a total of 84 people had been arrested and 38 FIRs were registered in connection with the Republic Day violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday his government’s offer on farm laws made to protesting farmers was still “and it was just a phone call away” for talks, days after violence erupted in parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

We will honor and respect the dignity of the Prime Minister. Farmers don’t want the government or Parliament to bow to them, ”Tikait said.

Will also ensure that the self-respect of farmers is protected. A middle way must be found. Discussions should take place, ”he added.

During their parade on January 26, many demonstrators, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and the mast of the ramparts, where the national flag is displayed by the Prime Minister on Independence Day.

Tikait said: The violence on January 26 was part of a plot. The Tricolor is above everything. We will never let anyone disrespect him. It will not be tolerated, ”he said.

The government should free our men and prepare an environment conducive to talks. A respectful solution must be found. We will never accept anything under pressure, ”Tikait said.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio show on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi also touched on the Red Fort incident, saying the country was saddened to see the disgrace towards the Habs on Republic Day.