The rocket force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army: the decisive instrument

The PLARF (Peoples Liberation Army Rocket Force) is the most decisive tool in the matrix for the realization of the Chinese dream of ruling the world. Chinese nuclear power and its scope are essential elements among the forces that provide the means for Chinese ambitions. The author discusses upgrading China’s strategic artillery to PLARF in a two-part sequel. This article summarizes the period leading up to the establishment and elevation of PLARF to levels consistent with China’s growing reach. This article is in two parts. Part 1 details the route until the time when the PLARF was finally announced. How the PLARF affects India will be the next topic of interest.

President Xi Jinping assumed a more prominent role after the 19th Congress, where he declared himself president for life. With him, he also professed a vision for China in the form of a national strategy. As Xi Jinping suggests, the gist of the national strategy is: “ China’s strategy seeks to achieve“The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” This goal, which Xi calls “The Chinese dream”, is a long-standing national aspiration to “restore” China in a Position of Strength, Prosperity and Leadership on the Global Stage

The cornerstone of this strategy is economic superiority with military might. However, Xi’s admission implies that the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) must grow and improve to become the best army in the world – he seeks the PLA to become so by 2049. So , it has embarked on a large-scale transformation of its armed forces. The transformation is guided by the desire to become the best, supported by the most modern weapon systems, the best-trained workforce and a combat-resistant army. It’s no surprise that in his foreign policy guidelines, Xi proposed a larger role for the PLA – ‘iIn 2019, the PRC recognized that its armed forces should take a more active role in promoting its foreign policy, underscoring the increasingly global character that Beijing attributes to its military might. ”

The raising of military theater commands while leaving aside the concept of redundant military regions is a step in this direction. There are now five theater commands instead of seven military regions. The concept of joint manship is woven into the concept of joint command. Two new forces were created, namely PLARF (PLA Rocket Force) and PLASSF (PLA Strategic Support Force). This article discusses the importance of the ERAF to the PLA and its application against India.

PLASAF

PLASAF (PLA Second Artillery Force), was the main missile force of the PLA from 1966 since it was raised, until 2015. Two years after the first nuclear explosion at Lap Nor in 1964, China raised a missile force and named it Obliger Second Artillery. This force had the attributes of a separate service, but it never had the same bureaucratic preference.

The second artillery force was tasked with reducing China’s nuclear status to current levels, acquiring the nuclear capability of the PRC (People’s Republic of China). Until the late 1980s, the Second Artillery Force was only a nuclear weapon. The 90s saw the emergence of adding conventional missiles to its arsenal. Since then, the composition has gradually tilted towards conventional missiles or dual-use missiles. The second artillery force remained a supporting arm, and never the decision arm. The second artillery thoroughly modernized the Chinese nuclear force. They have moved from first-generation liquid-propellant silo missiles to more modern, road-mobile, solid-propellant missiles hitting longer-range targets. With the change in the thought process of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) and the consequent enunciation of a new national strategy and a new national security strategy, PLASAF was given a new lease of life. On January 1, 2016, the Second Artillery Force found its rightful place in the Chinese PLA Army under the name PLARF.

PLARF

PLARF formed a new force to support the new CMC (Central Military Commission) National Security Strategy on January 1, 2016, named PLA Rocket Force. It was a logical promotion for PLASAF. The rise of the ERAO kept in mind China’s growing aspirations as a nation and made the PLA the best military force by 2049. Also, making the PLA an instrument of forging policy foreign as stated in the defense white paper published in 2019. PLARF is an essential tool to achieve this objective.

The upgrade of PLARF also meant that it would now have an independent philosophy for its employment and was no longer subordinate to other forces. With PLARF, the CMC advocated a dual objective of Anti Access and Anti Denial (AA / AD). This is explained by; not allowing any hostile force to access Chinese space: land, air or sea and deny the enemy any space to wage a battle near Chinese territory, including Taiwan and the first chain of islands. We will define the first chain of islands a little later.

Such a philosophy required that the ERAF have a dual deterrent capability, which means nuclear capability and conventional capability. The nuclear capability is to deter any nation from launching a nuclear attack on China. Additionally, possess the ability to launch a punitive counterattack with nuclear missiles if a strike is launched. The retaliatory strike is in line with China’s “non-first use” policy of nuclear weapons. The PMRA is first and foremost a strategic deterrent. Nuclear missiles act as a deterrent, and China has around 300 nuclear-tipped missiles to deter any nation from launching a nuclear attack.

The current range of PLARF ICBM (Inter Continental Ballistic Missile) variety DF (Dong Feng) 31 and DF 41 is sufficient to cover any location from which a nuclear attack could be launched on China. This article will not discuss nuclear-tipped missiles any further. Suffice it to say that China has sufficient stocks and delivery platforms to absorb the enemy’s first strike and retaliate both on land and at sea.

Conventional PLARF

In the 1990s, the Chinese realized that retaining a nuclear-weapon missile force can only be a deterrent and not an offensive tool, as the PLA cannot use it against a conventionally armed enemy. Significant firepower is needed for the PLA to wage local wars under information conditions. This firepower requirement led to a deliberate shift in focus: the development of conventional missiles. Over time, their numbers increased and they became both a source of deterrence and offensive action.

The development had a primary constraint, that of the precision of the payload. While a nuclear missile is an area weapon, the conventional missile is only considered effective if it can destroy specific targets or land in designated areas. The punctual destruction required precision of a high order. The initial set of missiles had a defined accuracy in terms of Circular Error of Probability (CEP) of 800 meters, which was in line with nuclear deterrence. However, with increased awareness of the CMC in the 1990s, local wars and not nuclear wars would be the future, the need for precision increased. Accuracy therefore required the use of conventional missiles with higher accuracy or lower CEP. There was a desire to find technological answers to design guidance systems that would achieve a much lower CEP. The successful use of cruise missiles during the First Gulf War by US forces convinced the CMC that conventional missiles had a better chance of being applied against Taiwan and targets in the East China Sea for the PLA.

The quest for conventional missiles with precision strike capability gained strength. The quest has transcended from short range to medium range, and a new class of missiles called IRBMs (Intermediate Range Ballistic Missiles). The introduction of cruise missiles has also been added to the family. This class included Land Attack Cruise Missiles (LACM) and Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles (ASCM). They complimented PLARF’s philosophy of AA & AD (Anti Access & Anti Denial). The use of missiles in a conventional role was only possible because their CEPs were of the desired order.

The graph below illustrates the progress in improving FFS:

For a missile to be relevant, it must have three essential characteristics: accuracy, lethality and survivability. PLA worked on all three aspects. The increased accuracy increased lethality given the same amount of explosive content in the missile head. For survival, PLA moved away from liquid-fueled missiles to more robust and shorter-lived solid-fuel missiles. Solid fuels have made it possible to reduce the missile chain and link missiles to vehicles. A wheeled missile gives it better mobility and increases its survivability.

(To be continued, the next part deals with its employability vis-à-vis India)

