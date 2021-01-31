Trump loses impeachment team amid unwavering GOP loyalty





But his party stayed with him. After a brief flirtation with reason and good judgment in the weeks following the Jan.6 siege on Capitol Hill, the Republican Party decided to honor its deep and often blind allegiance to Trump, choosing to neglect its inciting role. to the deadly insurgency rather than pay the price of crossing him and his base next year at the polls. The collapse of Trump’s legal team amid a disagreement over legal strategy, which CNN first reported on Saturday night, contrasted starkly with the slow ramp of elected Republican leaders in the corner of the former president as lawmakers’ anger at the insurgency fades and its potential. the power to help or destroy them in the 2022 elections becomes paramount.

As the Republican Party continues to bow to Trump’s whims, forgive his dangerous behavior, and tremble at his election threats, the judiciary and the legal profession adhere to a higher ethical standard – and have largely refused to tolerate his efforts. to shatter democratic institutions and the nation’s founding principles throughout its groundless electoral masquerade – making the GOP’s loyalty to Trump even more appalling.

A person familiar with the departures of the five lawyers – Butch Bowers, Deborah Barbier, Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris told CNN that Trump wanted the lawyers to focus his defense on the idea that there had been electoral fraud of mass in November and that the election was stolen from him, instead of calling into question the legality of a president’s conviction after his departure. According to CNN’s Gloria Borger, Kaitlan Collins, Jeff Zeleny and Ashley Semler, Trump has not been receptive to discussions on how to proceed, and yet the GOP has been very present for the former president, demonstrating how much he was irrevocably changed by the corrosive influence of Trump last week when party members stood mostly silent and refused to reprimand Georgian Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who should have ended the week in disgrace after KFile CNN revealed that she had previously indicated her support for the execution of prominent Democrats. Instead, like Trump, the Republican rookie doubled down and escaped largely unharmed, avoiding punishment from GOP leaders for falsely claiming to be the victim of “bloodthirsty media” . On Saturday, she appeared provocatively on Twitter after claiming to have had a “big call” with Trump, continuing to spout lies about the presidential election and showing no sign of remorse for her endorsement of violent threats against lawmakers or offensive and baseless theories about the filming of Parkland. As his conduct obtains a pass from GOP leaders, some Republican state parties and local leaders are rushing to condemn GOP lawmakers who dared to vote for the impeachment of the former president.

The case of both Trump – who should be acquitted in the Senate – and Greene is the latest example of how Lincoln’s party has become the party without consequences, loosened from its moorings by Trump’s adoption of theories of the baseless plot and its pampering the most dangerous marginal elements of the party.

In sentences that could have been taken from Trump’s permanently suspended Twitter account, Greene claimed on Saturday that she would never “apologize” or “back off” despite CNN’s revelations on her shocking and conspiratorial social media feeds , including the fact that she liked a comment suggesting that “a bullet to the head would be faster” as a way to impeach House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She also expressed support for comments on the execution of FBI agents. Domestic Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is expected to be the person responsible for enforcing discipline in his ranks and for establishing guardrail of decorum, said he intended to speak to Greene this week about the threatening messages. to kill lawmakers. But he, too, has spent the last week trying to get comfortable with Trump in Mar-a-Lago and come to terms with his fleeting rebuke from the former president after the insurgency that put his life at risk. its members, paying tribute to the standard-bearer of a party that at least 50 House Democrats have called for Greene’s removal from the House, others calling for censorship or stripping her of her powers on the committee , but there is no indication yet that she will be reprimanded by GOP leadership. Before being elected to the solidly red district last fall, Republican strategists expressed concern over Greene’s ties to Islamophobic and anti-Semitic tropes, and her past support for QAnon – whose conspiracy theory followers believe. groundless Trump was engaged in a battle against celebrities and Democrats who abuse children. But she won and was among Trump’s strongest supporters, backing his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. She wore a mask on Capitol Hill that reads “Trump won”.

“I had a BIG call with my all-time favorite POTUS President Trump!” Greene tweeted on Saturday. “I am very grateful for his support and most importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First.” Trump’s office did not respond to requests for comment on the call.

Republicans feel the heat of impeachment vote

Meanwhile, it’s the Republicans who challenged Trump with their impeachment votes earlier this month that now appear to be in the greatest political peril. The South Carolina Republican Party on Saturday voted to formally censor Rep. Tom Rice for voting for Trump’s impeachment, with South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick saying the vote represented ‘nothing more than a political kick on the way out ”, and one that “played directly into the Democrats’ game.”

A number of the other nine House Republicans who joined Rice in this impeachment vote face a backlash at home, with their party’s Trump-aligned flank promising major challenges, reprimands from local leaders and a wave of spending against them.

Several GOP lawmakers have called for stripping Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third House Republican, of her leadership position after supporting impeachment. Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, a close ally of Trump, trolled her at a rally in his home state on Thursday and Trump weighed in on how he should get revenge, apparently showing allies probing to argue that she had been weakened. House.

In Cheyenne, Gaetz has sought to inflame divisions within her party by championing “prairie populism” and calling on Republicans to defeat Cheney when she runs for re-election, going so far as to take a phone call from Donald. Trump Jr. to amplify this message. He claimed Cheney was part of a “private insider club” that includes President Joe Biden, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Utah Senator Mitt Romney and Pelosi who wants to use the government to “Get rich”.

Washington, DC mythologizes establishment power brokers like Liz Cheney for climbing into a deeply corrupted game. But there are more of us than there are and we see the fakes and deceptions more clearly than never before, ”Gaetz said at the rally. “If you want to prove you have the power, defeat Liz Cheney in the next election and Wyoming will bring Washington to its knees.”

Cheney told his party that his vote on the impeachment article – accusing Trump of “inciting insurgency” – was a vote of conscience. McCarthy said he supported Cheney but had “concerns”. Votes for the impeachment of Cheney and the other nine Republicans could take place at a meeting with all Republicans in the House on Wednesday, but it is unclear whether or how McCarthy intends to resolve the controversy over the publications of Greene on social media. So far he has only been publicly weighed through a spokesperson who called Greene’s comments “deeply disturbing.” The Minority Leader has already canceled a GOP leadership meeting scheduled for Tuesday – because he will return from Houston after an energy event, his spokesperson told CNN. However, he didn’t provide any further details as to why he wasn’t postponed, and a familiar source believes one of the reasons McCarthy canceled is because he doesn’t want to discuss Greene.

“ The lies of a feather come together ”

In her Twitter thread on Saturday, Greene attempted to argue that, like Trump, she was a victim of “bloodthirsty media” and that “Socialists Hate America” ​​from Democrats. Alluding to Pelosi’s comments at a press conference this week that “the enemy is in the House of Representatives,” Greene sought to define the enemy as “a poisonous rot of socialist policies” and ” the latest US sales who are pompous hypocrites who believe they are untouchable elites. “

She was reprimanded by Romney – a rare Republican who has spoken out frequently against Trump – on Twitter Saturday: “Lies of a feather come together: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s nonsense and a ‘big lie’ stolen election. ”

But as most Republicans remain silent on Greene, tensions continue to mount between her and some Democrats who want to see formal action to reprimand her for her past comments. Representative Cori Bush, a Democrat from Missouri, plans to move to an office further away from Greene after the two argued over wearing the mask earlier this month.

Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, who chairs the Homeland Security Committee, said on Saturday that “the Republican leadership needs to step up at this point” because Greene “is a disgrace to all of us.”

Thompson called on McCarthy to take a stand for the good of his party, calling it a sad day for Republican politics in America: “He holds the top spot of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives,” Thompson said of McCarthy during from an interview with CNN’s Ana Cabrera on “Newsroom” Saturday.

“He has to demonstrate that leadership. Otherwise, he’s complicit in what she is doing with his silence.”

But McCarthy’s visit to Mar-a-Lago this week suggested that his main concern was staying in Trump’s good graces, which means Greene – and those who share his beliefs – are unlikely to go anywhere.

