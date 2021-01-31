In front of the political parties of the coalition, Jokowi signs against the electoral bill





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo gathered his former team at Presidential election 2019 then Thursday (28/1). About 15 TKN members were invited Jokowi at the State Palace. The majority of TKN members wearing batiks and masks gathered in one of the halls of the palace before meeting Jokowi. PPP politician Ade Irfan Pulungan shared the moment of the meeting on his Instagram account @adeirpul. He wrote a description of the meeting as a rally with Jokowi. In fact, the former TKN meeting with President Jokowi is the second meeting. During the meeting, Jokowi discussed a number of topical issues. PPP politician Ade Irfan Pulungan said the electoral bill was one of the discussions as it was currently hot. Jokowi has heard the comments and aspirations of former TKN members. Jokowi expressed his point of view on the issue of this electoral bill. Former Governor of DKI Jakarta this suggests rejecting the revision of the electoral law. In particular, the regulations relating to regional elections will be held in 2022 and 2023. According to Ade, Jokowi believes the electoral law should not be changed every time before the election. Jokowi was surprised that the regulations had recently been changed. “He said the electoral law is better not to change it every period. Yes, he discussed, explaining why every election the law always changes. We can’t adjust it yet, it has been replaced again. “said Irfan. Jokowi demanded that the law on electoral matters for a long time. “It would be better for the law to take effect for a long time. So that there is not too much conflict,” he added. However, Jokowi actually has no problem if the DPR wants to change the general election laws again. Only stressed that there should be no changes to the rules that have not yet been implemented. For example, related to the changes in the Pilkada calendar in 2022 and 2023. Jokowi wants the Pilkada to take place simultaneously in 2024 in accordance with the Pilkada Law No. 10 of 2016. “The important thing is that if there is a change, don’t be too disturbing. We can adjust it and it has been changed again. Yes (Jokowi wants the Pilkada law to remain). Pilkada is in 2024”, a added Irfan. However, Jokowi’s interviews with former TKN spokespersons were only for discussion and to receive comment. Not a political decision taken with a coalition party. “This is just a discussion, it doesn’t mean it has to be like that. The problem is we need to have more talks with the government and the DPR,” Irfan said.

Jokowi has no interest TKN member Irma Suryani Chaniago said Jokowi admitted he was no longer interested in revising the electoral law. Indeed, the head of state will not be in competition in 2024. “The president only said, whether he wanted to be revised or not personally, that there was no relation with me, because the law regulates the elections of 2024. And by then, I was finished my job, ”said the former TKN spokesperson. As Irfan stated, Jokowi felt it would not be good if the electoral law was not fully implemented and was revised again. Jokowi believes this will set a bad precedent for the DPR as the electoral bill is seen as the sole interest of political parties. “But that does not feel good, the revised law in 2017 has not been implemented, why is it already about to be revised again, it will set a bad precedent for the legislation in parliament. As if the law had been made only for the benefit of political parties, ”Irma said. Meanwhile, the Palace has yet to respond to questions from merdeka.com regarding the meeting. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung did not respond to messages regarding Jokowi’s views on the electoral bill. [ray] Also read:

