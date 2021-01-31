Politics
China’s Implicit Strategies to Overcome U.S. Economic Dominance
Michael A. MacDowell
China’s remarkable economic growth is due to several factors, the least of which is an innovative and aggressive business climate fostered by a population that exudes hard work and can be easily ruled by central authority. These cultural characteristics allow the Chinese rulers to indirectly and increasingly directly control most of the productive resources. The result is a relatively efficient system compared to the predominantly autonomous market-oriented western economies.
In many ways, China is not just an economy, nor is it a country. It is a culture whose members act in unison when it comes to executing strategies that advance the country’s economic prowess. Some of these strategies are obvious. Last September, the Chinese Communist Party released new guidelines for private companies. The guidelines reminded companies of their role in serving the state and promised to use education and other tools to continuously improve the political consensus of private businessmen under the leadership of the Party. Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, the world’s largest e-commerce company, and Ant, a rapidly growing financial services company, appear to have broken this policy and have been silenced by the Party.
And of course, there is the continued organized theft of technology from the United States and other Western countries by Chinese companies and their military. While some technological espionage is publicly revealed, much goes unnoticed in hundreds of US companies, universities and research institutes.
Other Chinese strategies and tactics that go under the radar of most Westerners are policies designed to protect and grow their economy, often at the expense of others. A case in point is the February 2020 decision by last year’s Chinese People’s Congress to ban the sale of meat from wild animals in their wet indoor markets. Many health experts believe that these markets were the incubators of the COVID-19 epidemic.
What is not as well understood in the West is a subsequent move by the Chinese to compensate for the loss of revenue in these markets by increasing their national discounts on value added tax (VAT). This change gave sellers and suppliers in the wet market a 9% tax reduction on meat from wild animals they exported to other countries. The Chinese mainly subsidize the export of meat that they have banned in their own country.
After more than a year of delay, Chinese officials have just given permission for a scientific team from the World Health Organization (WHO) to travel to China and examine the origins of COVID-19. Perhaps Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and one of only nine goodwill ambassadors to the WHO, could know why the delay.
While appearing to be conspiratorial, these examples and many more are proof of a formidable and aggressive Chinese campaign to overtake the United States as the world’s leading economic power.
China is the only major economy expected to show growth for 2020. The Chinese are to be honored for what appears to be a seemingly uncoordinated and disbursed, but in truth highly orchestrated, economic growth policy implemented at the expense of the economies. Western. When combined with currency manipulation that artificially keeps the value of Chinese currency low, making Chinese products attractive in international markets and more recent efforts to replace the dollar as the international currency preferred, the Chinese are a formidable competitor.
The Chinese Communist Party, which last year lifted the two-term limit, making Xi Jinping president for life, has clearly adopted its approach to Chinese economic domination of the world. This strategy includes controlling all aspects of Chinese economic life by usurping and controlling any threatening institution or individual. Such tactics would arouse resentment at best in most Western countries, but not among the Chinese. Most of them seem content with the loss of individual and corporate freedom, seeing it as a small price to pay for rapid economic growth and the prosperity it brings.
Combating the formidable economic power of China’s well-orchestrated economic growth plan will not be easy. It will require very thoughtful and strategic efforts by the new administration, as well as a deeper understanding on the part of the Americans of the strategies China is using to counter China’s centralized goals of economic superiority. If Americans cannot grasp the possible costs of losing the economic battle with China, the future is hardly bright.
Michael A. MacDowell is president emeritus of the University of Misericordia and a director of the Calvin K. Kazanjian Economics Foundation. He lives in Estero, FL.
