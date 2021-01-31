India follows Swami Vivekananda in empowering the poor PM Modi-ANI

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Swami Vivekananda wanted empowerment to be brought to the poor, if the poor themselves cannot easily access empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

"Second, he said of the poor in India: "We have to give them ideas; their eyes must be open to what is happening in the world around them and then they will work for their own salvation, "Prime Minister Modi said, addressing the 125th anniversary celebrations of" Prabuddha Bharata "newspaper, which has was started by Swami Vivekananda.

The Prime Minister said this is the approach India is moving forward with today.

Referring to Swami Vivekanand’s letter to Maharaja of Mysore and Swami Ramakrishnananda, the Prime Minister pointed out two clear ideas in the Hindu philosopher’s approach to empowering the poor.

“If the poor can’t access banks, then banks have to reach the poor. This is what the Jan Dhan Yojana did. If the poor do not have access to insurance, then insurance must reach the poor. This is what Jan Suraksha’s plans did. If the poor cannot access health care, then we must bring health care to the poor. This is what the Ayushman Bharat program has done. Roads, education, electricity, and internet connectivity are carried to all corners of the country, especially to the poor. ignites the aspirations of the poor. And it is these aspirations that are the engine of the country’s growth, ”he further underlined.

“Swami Vivekananda saw India as a cultural consciousness that had lived and breathed for centuries, an India that only emerges stronger after every challenge despite predictions to the contrary. He wanted to make India a“ Prabuddha ”or an awakening. “said Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister said that Swami Vivekananda appointed this newspaper Prabuddha Bharata to manifest the spirit of our nation. “He wanted to create an awakened India. Those who understand Bharat, are aware that it is beyond a simple political or territorial entity,” he added.

The Prime Minister added that Prabuddha Bharata is a special newspaper. “It is an iconic newspaper closely associated with Swamivivekanand itself. It is also one of the oldest English newspapers in the country. There is a powerful thought behind this name,” he added.

“Swami Vivekananda had great compassion for the poor, he truly believed that poverty was the root of every problem. Therefore, poverty had to be eradicated from the nation,” Prime Minister Modi said. (ANI)

