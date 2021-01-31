Politics
A path for Joe Biden to reset US relations with Turkey
Sinan Ulgen is Chairman of Istanbul-based EDAM Think Tank and Non-Resident Researcher at Carnegie Europe
US presidents set the tone for their foreign policy in a matter of months. But if Joe Biden wants to restore relations with Turkey, he will have to do it not only for the United States but for the entire transatlantic community.
Over the past decade, Ankara’s relations with its traditional allies in the West have been so strained that a divorce from the Western Family of Nations is not unrealistic. This is a consequence of the mismanagement of the rise of Turkey by its own government – and also by the West.
Turkey has significantly gained state power during this period. With a national income of around 800 billion dollars, it is a G20 country. It has the second largest army in NATO. Its booming defense industry projects its power across its borders. Its vast network of diplomatic missions is the sixth largest in the world, just above that of Germany. And it ranks first in the world in terms of humanitarian aid to Syrian refugees, with significant programs also in distressed countries like Afghanistan and Somalia.
But Turkey has been tormented by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s inability to express this rise in consensual rhetoric and diplomacy. Instead, he used the increased state power for national political purposes. Mr Erdogan combined this with combative rhetoric fueling claims that Turkey is a country under siege by those who do not want to recognize its peaceful progress. The erosion of the rule of law in the country has further strained Turkey’s ties with the West.
The reaction of Turkey’s western partners to the hardening of Ankara’s rhetoric has added to the country’s alienation. With the blocking of Turkey’s candidacy for the EU, Brussels lost all influence in shaping Turkish policies. Washington has also jeopardized its relations with the Turkish state by its decision to fight Isis in partnership with the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union (PYD) party.
So, today, despite being a NATO ally, Turkey is subject to US and European sanctions. Last December, the Trump administration used the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act to target the Turkish defense buying agency, due to Ankara’s acquisition of the S-400 missile defense system from Russia. . The same week, the EU began considering additional sanctions against Turkey for driving the edge in the eastern Mediterranean.
Under these circumstances, the only way for the Biden administration to achieve a proper reset with Turkey is a big deal with Mr. Erdogan. Failure to secure one carries the real risk of a permanent break in Turkey’s western orientation and of a strategic realignment with Moscow.
Fortunately, Mr. Biden’s foreign policy agenda has many overlaps with Ankara’s interests. The strengthening of NATO would be helped by a possible reset with Turkey. A re-engagement with Iran would create new avenues of collaboration with Ankara. Stabilizing Libya to prevent further encroachment of Russian military assets is a common goal.
There are many obstacles to a large market between Ankara and Washington. Both sides should fold. At the very least, any roadmap would include: a reassessment of US support for the Syrian PYD; agreement on the operating conditions of the S-400 missile system; a concomitant lifting of US sanctions; and Turkey’s return to the US F-35 aircraft program. There should also be a role for Turkey in future negotiations with Iran, active American support for improving EU-Turkey relations and an unambiguous commitment on the part of Turkish leaders to stop feeding the anti- Americanism and Western skepticism among them.
This list may seem too ambitious. But that has nothing to do with the extent of the responsibility of the American and Turkish presidents. At stake is Turkey’s place in the world – and the future of the regional order.
