WHO investigative team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak

A team of WHO experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited a market in Wuhan on Sunday where one of the first clusters of reported infections emerged over a year ago.

Members of the group arrived at the Huanan seafood market which has been sealed since January last year by entering its barricaded premises as guards quickly prevented others from entering, according to reporters on square.

The mission, delayed by China and weighed down by political baggage, aims to explore how the virus passed from animal to human.

But with the field element of the trip in its infancy, World Health Organization officials have already downplayed expectations of finding the source of a virus that has killed more than 2 million people and devastated the economy. global.

On Sunday, the WHO team arrived at Huanan market as part of a long planned trip now closely monitored by Chinese authorities.

Team member Peter Daszak tweeted after the market tour that the group was doing “very important site visits … wholesale market first and Huanan seafood market earlier.”

“Very informative and essential for our joint teams to understand the epidemiology of COVID as it began to spread at the end of 2019,” he said.

Experts did not answer questions in person, and a member of the team shrugged and rolled the window of the car when asked about his expectations for the visit.

Security personnel told reporters outside to leave and rocked a large ladder a photographer was sitting on for a better view.

Later, in response to a question posed about whether the experts were happy with the access, a member of the mission raised a thumb.

Earlier this week, state-owned media Global Times published a report downplaying Huanan’s importance as an early epicenter of the virus, saying “subsequent investigations” suggested the market was not the source of the epidemic.

On Sunday, the tabloid argued that “the possibility of the coronavirus being transmitted from cold chain products in Wuhan, or more specifically, to the Huanan wet market … cannot be excluded.”

Chinese authorities have identified wild animals sold in the market as a likely source of the outbreak in the early stages of the pandemic, cracking down on the trade in exotic animals in response.

A price list posted by an emporium merchant, which circulated online, showed an array of exotic wild animals available, including civets, snakes, and even live wolves.

Since then, state media have backed suggestions that the virus could have originated elsewhere, with a surge in local infections instead blamed on imports.

On Sunday morning, the WHO team of experts visited another site in Wuhan, the huge Baishazhou wholesale market, where business plunged after the epidemic.

As they entered the cold room section, one speaker sent out a message: “No imported cold chain product is allowed to be displayed; no cold chain product can be sold separately. “

Chinese authorities have relentlessly pushed a positive narrative of heroism and decisive action in their fight against the coronavirus which has spurred an economic recovery and reduced the death toll to 4,636.

On Saturday, the WHO experts’ itinerary included a propaganda exhibit in Wuhan praising the emergency response of the city’s health authorities during the outbreak and the outbreak of the crisis by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China has been criticized at home and abroad for downplaying the initial outbreak and withholding information when it emerged in Wuhan in December 2019.

Details of the WHO team’s itinerary remained slim, with international media firmly held at bay, the only glimpses of the trip came from largely positive tweets from some members of the expert team.

China continues to take a firm stand against a recent spike in infections, with 12 officials in northeast Harbin city recently punished for dereliction of duty after a string of cases at a food processing company.