Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates the India team on their triumph for the ages in Australia; Indian cricketers react





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the party led by Ajinkya Rahane India team for the resilience, courage, hard work and relentless determination they showed in scripting A Triumph for the Ages in Australia. After being excluded from their record total of 36, Team India fought back with flying colors despite the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli and a host of top-notch players to turn things around in Australia. The Men in Blue started the turnaround with a complete eight-wicket victory in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground where the skipper Ajinkya Rahane driven forward with a brilliantly dialed 112. Then in Sydney, Team India was groomed with the task of beating all the last day to save the test. And, the challenge of Cheteshwar Pujara, the flamboyance of Rishabh Pant, and the “on my dead body” attitude of Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari ensured that the visitors pulled off a miraculous draw. More casualties for India in Brisbane and the Men in Blue were forced to launch a very inexperienced attack in the form of Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar. However, the youngsters seized their chances with both hands. Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar scripted a brilliant 123-point stand in the opening innings to get visitors out of a precarious state of 6/186. This was in addition to the 12 wickets that the duo Shardul (7) and Washington (4) – claimed between them. Mohammed Siraj’s first five in the second inning meant India needed a record 328 to win on the final day, which they did thanks to another brave shot from Cheteshwar Pujara and punches. flamboyant 91 and 89 * by Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant respectively. . “This month we got some good news from the cricket ground. After the initial hiccups, the Indian team rebounded gloriously and won the series in Australia. The hard work and teamwork of our team has been inspiring, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday. , | , | hard teamwork: PM arenarendramodi #MannKiBaat – PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 31, 2021 Following PM Modi’s tweet, here’s how personalities like Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin reacted: https://t.co/jGez2Na675 – Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 31, 2021 Thank you for your words of encouragement Shri arenarendramodi It is always an honor to represent our country, we hope to continue to inspire more Indians as we move forward https://t.co/8vxfrU3N4v – Ajinkya Rahane (@ ajinkyarahane88) January 31, 2021 Thank you for your kind words sir. https://t.co/m6whAG0GAc – Sundar from Washington (@ Sundarwashi5) January 31, 2021 thank you very much sir https://t.co/NnCwER0EEe – Ashwin (@ ashwinravi99) January 31, 2021 Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara Chooses Toughest Indo-Australian Test Series She Was A Part Of







