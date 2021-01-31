Imran Khan | Imran Khan’s silence on Uyghur issue undermines his projection as ‘defender of Muslims’





Pakistan PM Imran Khan

New Delhi: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s work to project himself as the messiah of Muslims around the world has been undermined by his deafening silence on the atrocities committed against Uyghur minorities by the country’s Chinese ally, said Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director of the Asia Program and Senior Associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center.

In an opinion piece in Foreign Policy, Kugelman cited the reason for Khan’s silence on the issue, saying that Islamabad depends heavily on Beijing for its economic and political support. Pakistan simply cannot afford to upset Beijing by calling it out.

When asked publicly about the Uyghur issue, Khan’s responses range from knowing little about the things to say that he is discussing it privately with Beijing.

According to Kugelman, one of Khan’s top advisers, Moeed Yusuf, went so far as to say that the government is “100 percent satisfied” that the situation is a “no problem”, adding: “We have no concern, absolutely no concern. “

Additionally, some of Khan’s supporters claim he remains silent because the issue is strictly internal to China. However, Kugelman said that had not stopped him from influencing the plight of Muslims in Myanmar or, more recently, in France.

“But Khan’s work to defend Muslims around the world is compromised by his deafening silence on the oppression of the Uyghur community in China,” he wrote.

“The real reason for Khan’s silence is simple: China is arguably Pakistan’s closest ally, and Islamabad relies heavily on Beijing for its economic and political support. Pakistan simply cannot afford to upset Beijing. by calling it, ”he added.

China has been broadly reprimanded for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending community members to undergo some form of re-education or forced indoctrination .

Beijing, on the other hand, has vehemently denied being engaged in human rights violations against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, as reports from journalists, NGOs and former detainees have surfaced, highlighting the brutal crackdown on the government. Chinese Communist Party against the ethnic community, according to a report.

Recently, a US Congressional commission, in a new report, said China may have committed “genocide” against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in its western region of Xinjiang.

The report, released by the Congressional Executive Commission on China (CCCB), said the Chinese government and the Communist Party have taken unprecedented steps to expand their repressive policies through censorship, intimidation and detention of people. in China for exercising their rights.

The Muslim world is limiting its criticism of China to avoid jeopardizing critical business and investment opportunities, Kugelman said.

In some cases, it has even lent its support: in 2019, members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a global body comprising nearly 50 Muslim-majority states, issued a statement praising the treatment of Muslims. by Beijing and another endorsing China’s contention that detaining Uyghurs is an effective counterterrorism tactic. Since then, the organization has remained publicly silent on the issue, ”he wrote.

“Global Islamophobia is a horrific reality, and Khan’s determination to fight it is laudable. But as long as he remains silent on the Uyghurs, the promises he makes to defend the causes of Muslims around the world will ring in vain.” , he wrote.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos