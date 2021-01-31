Boris Johnson to Open New Visa for Hong Kong BN (O) Status Holders | India is blooming





London: The British government will keep its commitment to open a new visa for holders of Hong Kong BN (O) status on January 31.

The pledge was made following the Chinese government’s imposition of the National Security Law on Hong Kong last year, in violation of its commitments under international law. The visa reflects the UK’s historic and moral commitment to Hong Kong people who have had their rights and freedoms restricted. Those with British National (Overseas) (BN (O)) status and their eligible family members will be able to come to the UK to live, study and work, the UK government said in a statement. As with other visas, after 5 years in the UK they will be able to apply for establishment, followed by UK citizenship after another 12 months, read the press release. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement: “I am extremely proud that we have introduced this new path for the BN (O) of Hong Kong to live, work and settle in our country.” “In doing so, we have honored our deep ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong, and we have stood up for freedom and autonomy – values ​​dear to the UK and Hong Kong,” a- he declared. China is set to recognize British (overseas) national passports as travel and identity documents from Sunday, adding another bout of brawl to the already tarnished relationship between Hong Kong and China. Beijing to stop recognizing UK national passports (overseas) as travel and identity documents from Sunday, and may fight further against UK offer of a citizenship path for 5.4million of eligible Hong Kong people, the South China Morning Post reported. China’s first official move against Britain on the issue is widely seen as more symbolic than immediately impactful, as Hong Kong people do not need BN (O) passports to enter and exit the city or country. , but it could signal harder action to come, the newspaper reported. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also made the official comment on the matter and said, “In defiance of China’s solemn position and the fact that it has been 24 years since Hong Kong returned to China. Homeland, the British side blatantly violated its pledge, formulated the so-called “tailor-made” UK residency and citizenship policy for the NOUs, and continued to broaden its scope. “In trying to turn many Hong Kong residents into ‘second-class citizens’ in the UK, the UK side has abandoned the BNO mutual agreement between China and UK.” “The ‘BNO’ today has nothing to do with what it used to be. The UK’s decision seriously violates China’s sovereignty, interferes with Hong Kong and China’s internal affairs, and runs counter to international law and basic standards governing international relations. China strongly deplores and rejects this. From Jan. 31, China will no longer recognize the BNO passport as a valid travel document or for identification, and we reserve the right to take further action, ”the official said. Hong Kong, a former British colony, was ceded to China in 1997 and the Basic Law preserves its autonomy as a special administrative region under the “one country, two systems” principle.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos