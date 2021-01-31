Lead counsel quit arraignment defense team wins





Donald Trump addressing a crowd before boarding Air Force One on January 20. Photo: Luis M. Alvarez / Associated Press Jan.30, 2021 11:41 p.m. ET

Two lawyers leading the defense of former President Donald Trumps in his Senate impeachment trial left the legal team just over a week before the trial began, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, two lawyers from South Carolina, no longer plan to represent Mr. Trump, the person said on Saturday. The decision was mutual, the person said, declining to give a reason for the departures.

The departures leave Mr. Trump in a difficult position, with the trial scheduled to open on February 8.

CNN earlier reported the departures.

Newsletter Sign-Up

Journal of the capital

Scoops, analysis and ideas guiding Washington from the DC office of the WSJ.

The Democratic-led House voted in January to impeach Mr. Trump for the second time, alleging he had encouraged a crowd to storm Congress to prevent lawmakers from certifying President Bidens’ election victory. While 10 Republicans have joined Democrats in voting to impeach Mr. Trump in the House, Democrats in the Senate stand a better chance of persuading 17 Republicans to join them in voting to convict.

Mr. Trump took no responsibility for the Capitol riot and denied wrongdoing.

Mr Trump faces a more complicated path to building a defense team than he did in his first impeachment trial, when he had the White House attorneys office and a strong personal legal team behind him. His personal attorneys Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and Marty Raskin have made it clear in private that they have no plans to defend him a second time, according to people familiar with the matter, as has the former lawyer for the White House Pat Cipollone and his deputy, Pat Philbin.

Write to Rebecca Ballhaus at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos