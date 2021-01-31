Jokowi wants Pilkada in 2024, PKS recalls KPPS incident until local government is led by Plt

Mardani Ali Sera. © 2019 Special

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo said the electoral law did not need to be revised. Jokowi refused because it was ruled that the electoral law did not need to be changed each time before the election.

President of the DPP MCC Mardani Ali Sera felt that at this time new rules for the election were needed. Mardani mentioned several reasons.

“Revisions are made if necessary. Right now he really needs revisions,” Mardani said in a short message on Sunday (1/31).

First, thinking about the 2019 election, election organizers are overwhelmed by competition. Many people lost their lives because of election organizers.

“The 2019 election incident with hundreds of KPPS deaths is proof that there is a need for improvement,” Mardani said.

The 2019 election, Mardani said, shows that the presidential election is too dominant compared to the legislative election. The quality of political parties and legislative brokers at central level, down to provinces and urban districts is not exposed.

Finally, the electoral bill is necessary because if it refers to the Pilkada law, it will have the potential to make many regional seats provided with temporary officials. Because there will be vacancies if the Pilkada 2022 and 2023 are not implemented.

“In the absence of Pilkada 2022 and 2023 according to the Pilkada law of 2016, there will be hundreds of local governments led by the PLT (Task Implementers) with different powers than the final regional leaders. Even if during the pandemic, we needed regional leaders with a strong mandate, ”Mardani explained.