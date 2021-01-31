India Follows Swami Vivekananda to Empower the Poor, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ‘Prabuddha Bharata’ 125th Anniversary Celebrations | India News





New DelhiOn Sunday January 31, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 125th anniversary celebrations of “Prabuddha Bharata”, a monthly newspaper of the Order of Ramakrishna, launched by Swami Vivekananda. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is following Swami Vivekananda to empower the poor. Referring to Swami Vivekanand’s letter to Maharaja of Mysore and Swami Ramakrishnananda. The Prime Minister pointed out two clear ideas in Swami Ji’s approach to empowering the poor. First, he wanted empowerment to be brought to the poor, if the poor themselves cannot easily access empowerment. Second, he said of the poor of India: “They must be given ideas; their eyes must be opened to what is happening in the world around them, and then they will work for their own salvation.” Prime Minister Modi said this is the approach India is taking today. “If the poor can’t access banks, then banks have to reach the poor. This is what the Jan Dhan Yojana did. If the poor do not have access to insurance, then insurance must reach the poor. This is what Jan Suraksha’s plans did. If the poor have no access to health care, then we must bring health care to the poor. This is what the Ayushman Bharat program has done. Roads, education, electricity and internet connectivity are being delivered to all corners of the country, especially to the poor. ignite the aspirations of the poor. And it is these aspirations that are the engine of the country’s growth, ”Prime Minister Modi noted. Speech of the 125th anniversary celebrations of Prabuddha Bharata. https://t.co/UOPkG8gjW8 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2021 He said that Swami Vivekananda appointed the newspaper “Prabuddha Bharata” to manifest the spirit of India. “Swami ji wanted to create an ‘awakened India’, beyond a mere political or territorial entity. Swami Vivekananda saw India as a cultural consciousness that has lived and breathed for centuries,” Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi said India’s proactive stance during the COVID-19 pandemic is an example of Swamiji’s approach of not feeling helpless in a crisis. “Likewise, instead of complaining about the problem of climate change, India opted for a solution in the form of the International Solar Alliance. This is Prabuddha Bharata’s vision of Swami Vivekananda being built. C ‘is an India that brings solutions to the world, problems, “said PM Modi. The Prime Minister expressed his joy that Swami Vivekanandas’ big dreams for India and his immense faith in Indian youth are reflected in business leaders, sportsmen, technocrats, professionals, scientists, innovators and many others. He asked the young people to move forward following Swamiji’s advice in his practical Vedanta lectures where he talks about overcoming setbacks and seeing them as part of the learning curve. Calling Swami Vivekanand a spiritual giant, a very high soul, Prime Minister Modi stressed that he is not giving up on the idea of ​​economic progress for the poor. Live







