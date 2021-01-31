Uproar, arrests in Turkey over poster in Mecca with LGBT flags





ISTANBUL (AP) Two students have been arrested in Turkey for inciting hatred and insulting religious values ​​for a poster depicting Islam’s holiest site with LGBT flags. Their arrest on Saturday night came after senior Turkish officials slammed the poster, on display at an exhibition at Turkey’s most prestigious Bogazici University. For weeks, students and professors have been protesting against the Turkish president’s appointment of a new rector who has ties to his ruling party and clashes have broken out with the police. Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu tweeted that LGBT perverts had been detained for disrespecting the Great Kaaba. Senior government officials from Turkey’s conservative Islam-based party condemned the poster. The spokesman for the main opposition party, firmly secular, also criticized the artwork as a provocation, calling it an attack on holy values. Their statements came after the university’s Islamic Research Club slammed the poster on social media, prompting people to use Twitter with hashtags denouncing the poster, LGBT people and the university. The country’s director of religious affairs, who previously caused a stir by claiming that homosexuality was the source of disease and who was defended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when criticized, said he would take legal action . The Kaaba in Mecca is the holiest site in Islam with believers from all over the world praying in its direction. The poster placed a mythical half-woman and half-snake creature found in Middle Eastern folklore at the worship site along with the flags of LGBT, lesbian, trans and asexual people. The text below said that the work was a critique of traditional gender roles. Istanbul governor’s office said five people were initially arrested and police were looking for two other suspects. One person was released, two under house arrest and two jailed pending trial. Police searched the university’s fine arts and LGBTI + student clubs. The statement said police found books on a banned Kurdish group and rainbow flags. Melih Bulu, the protested rector, tweeted that an attack on Islamic values ​​was unacceptable and had no place in the values ​​of the university. Student group Bogazici Solidarity said the exhibition of more than 300 works was in part to protest the new rector and acknowledged that Muslim students were having problems with the poster. All works of art are open to criticism. But putting art to the test is simply a restriction on free speech, according to their statement. The group stressed the value of pluralism at the university and said hate speech based on sexual orientation and gender identity was unacceptable. The university’s LGBTI + group tweeted that it was alongside his friends and said it rejected the new rector who was targeting his own students.

