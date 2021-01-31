PSBB Jawa-Bali Phase 2 takes place, President Jokowi: I see that we are not decisive and inconsistent





PRFMNEWS The implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) or Large Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) for Java-Bali will last until February 8, 2021. The Java Bali PSBB is the second implemented in Indonesia. However, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) admitted that he had not seen the maximum implementation of the two stages of the Java-Bali PSBB. He even mentioned the indecision and inconsistency of the Java-Bali PSBB implementation. This was highlighted by President Joko Widodo to his staff during a limited meeting held at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Friday, January 29, 2021. Also Read: Made Wirawan Supports Indonesian Football Federation To Host Pre-Season Tournament Read also: Update on Covid-19 in Indonesia today: death cases affect nearly 30 thousand people

The essence of PPKM (imposing restrictions on community activities) is to limit mobility, but what I see in its implementation is that we are not being firm and inconsistent, he said. According to Jokowi, the essence of the policy of limiting community activities that is imposed amid the current pandemic is to reduce or even prevent community mobility to reduce the rate of transmission of Covid-19. Therefore, firmness and consistency in the implementation of these policies is necessary to achieve the desired results. Also Read: West Java Satpol PP Seeks Total Fines For Violating Health Protocols Reaching Rp 155 Million







